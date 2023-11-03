Riley Keough Debuts Jet-Black Hair in Dramatic Transformation

We can't help but falling in love with Riley Keough's new style.
The Daisy Jones & The Six actress recently kissed her signature auburn tresses goodbye, unveiling her dramatic jet-black hair transformation on Instagram Stories ahead of attending the Virginia Film Festival.
In the selfie, posted on Nov. 2, the 34-year-old sported a semi-straight look, parting her waist-length locks in the center. She also posed in a black-and-white pinstripe Chanel top and kept her skin fresh, opting for barely-there makeup.
Riley—who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley—had recently underwent a bold makeover to channel Daisy Jones in the Prime series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel.
"Color was very important in this particular project," the show's hairstylist Maryann Hennings told People in March about Riley's transformation. "I needed something that gave her that confidence because she just mows them over."
She continued, "We made Riley this bright red. She's normally dark haired, so I lightened it, put this bright red on it and then put a gloss over it that just made the whole thing shine."
Roles aside, Riley has also changed up her hairstyle for fashion.
Back in 2004, when she was just 14, she dyed her usually auburn tresses blonde to model in Milan Fashion Week.
"It was a big moment for my 14-year-old self," she told Vanity Fair in September. "My whole life was pretty public, but I think this probably felt like the first time that I was doing something alone, as opposed to a family thing."
Of course, the Mad Max actress isn't the only star to switch up her style in recent months. Keep reading to see other celebs debut dramatic hair transformations.