Riley Keough Debuts Jet-Black Hair in Dramatic Transformation

Watch : Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Settle Estate Dispute

We can't help but falling in love with Riley Keough's new style.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress recently kissed her signature auburn tresses goodbye, unveiling her dramatic jet-black hair transformation on Instagram Stories ahead of attending the Virginia Film Festival.

In the selfie, posted on Nov. 2, the 34-year-old sported a semi-straight look, parting her waist-length locks in the center. She also posed in a black-and-white pinstripe Chanel top and kept her skin fresh, opting for barely-there makeup.

Riley—who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley—had recently underwent a bold makeover to channel Daisy Jones in the Prime series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel.

"Color was very important in this particular project," the show's hairstylist Maryann Hennings told People in March about Riley's transformation. "I needed something that gave her that confidence because she just mows them over."

She continued, "We made Riley this bright red. She's normally dark haired, so I lightened it, put this bright red on it and then put a gloss over it that just made the whole thing shine."