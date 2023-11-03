Captain Lee Rosbach Officially Leaving Below Deck: Meet His Season 11 Replacement

Captain Lee Rosbach is not returning to Below Deck following his season 10 health issues, but a familiar face is stepping in to replace the Bravo star for season 11. Watch the new trailer.

After 10 sensational seasons at sea, Captain Lee Rosbach is finally disembarking from Below Deck.

During BravoCon 2023, Bravo officially announced the beloved star will not be returning for the series' upcoming 11th season, which will premiere in February. But fear not, Bravoholics, because a familiar face is stepping in to fill Lee's shoes.

Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge will take over to helm the M/Y St. David as Lee's replacement, the network revealed Nov. 3. Additionally, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby will return for the new season.  

Joining them are new crew members Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie "Sunny" Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual.   

Lee's departure from the series comes amid a turbulent season 10, which saw the captain suffer from health issues that forced him to leave mid-charter to seek medical help. At the time, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in to fill his position.

However, after a successful surgery to fix a nerve injury that made it painful for him to walk, Lee was able to return before the end of the season.

As for how Captain Kerry feels about replacing the iconic stud of the sea? "I know I have big shoes to fill," he says in the just-released season 11 trailer below, "but I like it that way."

And much like Lee, he is not going to tolerate any funny business from his crew. "I expect perfection," Kerry tells the yachties in the preview. "You work hard, you'll be rewarded. If you f--k around, I will turn in a heartbeat."

From temperamental new passengers and two crew members "screwing like dogs," to Frasier making out with a charter guest and an insane amount of crew drama, see everything to come in the first look above.

Below Deck premieres Monday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to meet the season 11 cast.

Bravo

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Bravo

Chief Stew Frasier Olender

Bravo

Deckhand Ben Willoughby

Bravo

Deckhand Kyle Stillie

Bravo

Stew Xandi Olivier

Bravo

Stew Barbie Pascual

Bravo

Stew Cat Baugh

Bravo

Deckhand Marie "Sunny" Marquis 

Bravo

Chef Anthony Iracane

Bravo

Bosun Jared Woodin

