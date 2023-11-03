Captain Lee Rosbach Officially Leaving Below Deck: Meet His Season 11 Replacement

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

After 10 sensational seasons at sea, Captain Lee Rosbach is finally disembarking from Below Deck.

During BravoCon 2023, Bravo officially announced the beloved star will not be returning for the series' upcoming 11th season, which will premiere in February. But fear not, Bravoholics, because a familiar face is stepping in to fill Lee's shoes.

Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge will take over to helm the M/Y St. David as Lee's replacement, the network revealed Nov. 3. Additionally, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby will return for the new season.

Joining them are new crew members Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie "Sunny" Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual.

Lee's departure from the series comes amid a turbulent season 10, which saw the captain suffer from health issues that forced him to leave mid-charter to seek medical help. At the time, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in to fill his position.