Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn Suffers Scary Injury Leaving Her Season 8 Future in Jeopardy

Captain down!
Sandy Yawn took a nasty tumble on Below Deck Mediterranean's Nov. 6 episode, leaving her with a hurt wrist and her future on season eight in question.
While carrying a kayak with Deckhand Luka Brunton, the Bravo star was walking backwards and tripped over a lip on the bow of the boat, causing her to fall backwards onto her butt and hands. The accident left Sandy with what she suspected was a serious injury.
"F--k me, this thing hurts," she exclaimed, before admitting in a confessional, "I think I broke my wrist. All I'm thinking is get to my cabin then assess my wrist, move it around and make sure I'm OK."
Sandy immediately called their Chief Officer Nikola to wrap up her hand with bandages before complaining, "Yeah, it's hurts!"
Having suffered a similar injury before, the captain decided to leave the yacht to seek medical help on shore in Genoa, Italy.
"I've had a broken wrist before," the 58-year-old noted, "so I just want to get it checked out."
As for Luka, the yachtie was remorseful to even be involved in an accident that left his boss in pain.
"I'm f--king s--ting myself," he admitted in a confessional. "I was 50 percent to blame. Imagine if I f--king broke Captain Sandy's wrist."
While fans will have to wait until next week's episode to find out the severity of Sandy's wrist injury, she wouldn't be the first captain in Below Deck history forced to leave due to health issues.
Last year, Captain Lee Rosbach exited season 10 mid-charter due to a nerve issues that caused him immense pain while walking. However, after a successful surgery, Lee was able to return to resume his duties before the end of the season.
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to meet all of the season eight cast.
