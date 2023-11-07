Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn Suffers Scary Injury Leaving Her Season 8 Future in Jeopardy

Watch : “Below Deck Med” Rocked By A Shocking Departure

Captain down!

Sandy Yawn took a nasty tumble on Below Deck Mediterranean's Nov. 6 episode, leaving her with a hurt wrist and her future on season eight in question.

While carrying a kayak with Deckhand Luka Brunton, the Bravo star was walking backwards and tripped over a lip on the bow of the boat, causing her to fall backwards onto her butt and hands. The accident left Sandy with what she suspected was a serious injury.

"F--k me, this thing hurts," she exclaimed, before admitting in a confessional, "I think I broke my wrist. All I'm thinking is get to my cabin then assess my wrist, move it around and make sure I'm OK."

Sandy immediately called their Chief Officer Nikola to wrap up her hand with bandages before complaining, "Yeah, it's hurts!"

Having suffered a similar injury before, the captain decided to leave the yacht to seek medical help on shore in Genoa, Italy.