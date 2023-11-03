Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine Nearly a Year After Giving Birth

Months after Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine welcomed their third child in January, the model, who also shares two daughters with the Maroon 5 singer, has finally revealed their littlest one's sex.

Watch: Behati Prinsloo Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

This family of five is living their happy ever after.

Nearly one year after Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child, the model, who didn't share their infant's name or sex at the time, confirmed that she and the Maroon 5 frontman welcomed a baby boy.

While discussing her birth story, Behati didn't share the little one's name but did refer to the 10-month-old using pronouns "he/him." During the conversation, the 35-year-old—who also shares daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5,  with Adam—also detailed her littlest one's birth and revealed she decided to forego an epidural. 

"My doctor at a certain point was like, 'I just want to let you know, this is kind of the point, if you were going to get anything, this is it,'" Behati remembered during a Nov. 3 appearance on the podcast The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer. "She was like, 'It's up to you, nobody's putting pressure on you, do what you feel.' I was like, 'I feel really good, I think I'm just going to go with this feeling right now.'"

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

And Adam was by her side every step of the way. 

"It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it," Behati added of her husband's involvement. "And people telling him what to do to help me, too. Like the doula putting him there where she would have been just really making this into such a beautiful experience for everyone."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

And she further reflected on her first moments as a boy mom—as well as her sense of accomplishment after the birth.

"I felt so connected with him," Behati said of her baby after the delivery, later adding, "I was just so amazed by women in general. I was like, 'Wow, like I freaking did this...'"

Though Adam and Behati elect to keep their children's faces off their social media, it hasn't stopped them from providing followers with a peek into their life at home. Keep reading for some of the family's cutest moments over the years. 

Instagram/Adam Levine
Like We Were in Paris

"GANG," the Maroon 5 rocker captioned a photo of him and Behati walking with their children during a July 2023 trip to Paris.

Instagram
Jet Lag

Behati's Instagram story after flying to Paris in June 2023 with Adam and their three kids. 

Instagram
Museum Trip

Behati, Adam, and their children taking in the art in Paris.

Instagram
Street Fashion

Behati and her daughter in Paris June 2023.

Instagram
Baby's First Sunset

In a series of snaps captioned "A blink of an eye," Behati included a photo of Adam holding their third child up on the beach during sunset.

Baby Workout

Behati shared this gym pic showing herself with her and Adam's third child in April 2023, more than two months after giving birth.

Instagram
Baby Feet

Behati posted this pic of one of her and Adam's daughters kissing their new baby's feet on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Play Time

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, play together during the family's March 2023 trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 begins a concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Watching Dad Onstage

One of the couple's daughters watches Adam rehearse with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
First Pic of Baby No. 3

Behati and Adam's baby appears with them during a trip to Las Vegas in March 2023 to support the singer during Maroon 5's concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Holiday Fun

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, enjoy some play time in December 2021.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Mother & Daughter

Behati captioned this May 2021 Instagram pic of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 4, "My little shadow."

instagram.com/adamlevine
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

That is what Adam captioned this April 2021 Instagram pic of himself with Behati and their daughters Dusty Rose, then 4, and Gio Grace, then 3.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Gio Grace

Behati shared this filtered pic of herself and daughter Gio Grace for the child's birthday in February 2021. The supermodel captioned the Instagram post, "My bestie turned 3."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Bathroom Selfie

"When the flu hits your house and you feel better but can't leave yet!" Behati captioned this February 2020 photo of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 3. "Wear princess dresses and @maxrouxla sweatsuits sup."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Night

Behati appears with daughter Dusty Rose, 3, in this December 2019 Instagram photo.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Dusty Rose

"Can't believe she's 3 today," Behati captioned this September 2019 pic of the couple's eldest daughter. "LOVE YOU FOREVER."

Dusty Rose Levine
Young Photographer

Behati and Adam's eldest daughter Dusty Rose, 2, took this Instagram photo of the supermodel and middle child Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Beach Girls

Behati and daughter Gio Grace, 13 months, walk on the beach in March 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Selfie

Behati shared this pic of herself with Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
The Girls

Behati and daughters Dusty Rose, then 22 months old, and Gio Grace, then 5 months old, appear in a July 2018 photo posted on the model's Instagram in August 2019.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between," the supermodel wrote. "I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Gio Grace's First Christmas

Behati shared this pic of the couple's second child, then 10 months old, in December 2018

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Family Bonding

The couple appears with daughters Dusty Rose, then 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 9 months old, the day after Thanksgiving 2018. Behati captioned the Instagram pic, "THANKFUL."

 
instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Sister Love

Behati shared this Instagram pic of daughters Dusty Rose, then almost 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 6 months old, in September 2018.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Just the Girls

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, and his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in February 2017.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Star Family

Adam and his wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, pose on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

"A very surreal and amazing day for our family," Behati wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Family Walk of Fame

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, join him as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Dusty Rose's First Christmas

Behati shared this 2016 photo of herself with the couple's eldest daughter, then 3 months old, captioning the post, "Best Christmas."

