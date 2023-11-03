Maleesa Mooney Case: Autopsy Reveals Model Was Not Pregnant at Time of Death

Content warning: This story discusses homicidal violence.
An autopsy report has revealed the circumstances surrounding Maleesa Mooney's harrowing death.
After the model was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment in September, family members shared details about the 31-year-old's life, including that she was two months pregnant at the time. However, the medical examiner's report obtained by local outlet KTLA, has specified that was not the case.
Mooney's body was discovered inside her refrigerator on Sept. 12 after police performed a welfare check at her mother's request.
The autopsy published by KTLA on Oct. 27 shared insight into the terrifying circumstances surrounding the discovery, noting that she was found bound, beaten, gagged and "wedged inside the refrigerator with pooled blood beneath it."
"The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered life-threatening on their own," the report stated. "However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in [a] violent physical altercation prior to her death."
The report continued, "Based on the history, circumstances, and autopsy findings, as currently known, Ms. Mooney's death was likely the result of, or at least related to, the actions of another individual(s)."
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as "homicidal violence," but couldn't specify any particular injury that proved to be fatal, writing that the conclusion came "without findings to elucidate a clear mechanism of death, or knowledge of the sequence of events leading to Ms. Mooney's death."
The lead detective on Mooney's case, David Marcinek, told KTLA that he has never investigated a case where the coroner listed "homicidal violence" as the cause of death, noting that the autopsy results are highly unusual.
Mooney was last seen on surveillance footage outside her apartment on Sept. 6. Her family grew concerned as they couldn't reach her in the days that followed and called police to perform a welfare check, leading to the shocking discovery.
After her death, her family spoke out about their devastating loss.
"Never in a million years did I think I'd have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister," Mooney's sister, Guyanese pop star Jourdin Pauline, wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "My heart is crushed I can't believe you won't be here with us anymore."
Authorities confirmed to E! News previously that they did not have an update in the case following the autopsy report. Detective Marcinek told KTLA that no arrests have been made at this time.