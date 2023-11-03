Maleesa Mooney Case: Autopsy Reveals Model Was Not Pregnant at Time of Death

Watch : Maleesa Mooney's Body Found in Refrigerator

Content warning: This story discusses homicidal violence.

An autopsy report has revealed the circumstances surrounding Maleesa Mooney's harrowing death.

After the model was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment in September, family members shared details about the 31-year-old's life, including that she was two months pregnant at the time. However, the medical examiner's report obtained by local outlet KTLA, has specified that was not the case.

Mooney's body was discovered inside her refrigerator on Sept. 12 after police performed a welfare check at her mother's request.

The autopsy published by KTLA on Oct. 27 shared insight into the terrifying circumstances surrounding the discovery, noting that she was found bound, beaten, gagged and "wedged inside the refrigerator with pooled blood beneath it."

"The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered life-threatening on their own," the report stated. "However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in [a] violent physical altercation prior to her death."