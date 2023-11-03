Kate Spade Flash Deal: Get This $459 Shearling Tote for Just $137

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's take a deep breath girlies, because we finally made it to Fri-YAY! And you know what that means…getting relaxed and Zen with some well-needed retail therapy. As we prep for the winter season, that includes switching out our entire wardrobes for some extra fluffy coats, thermals, wool socks, and more. But don't worry, even though we're bidding farewell to our beloved mini skirts and summer dresses (that we still managed to somehow pull off during the fall season), we're welcoming the cozy essentials that make us feel toasty warm.
With Sherpa being the star of the winter season, you probably already own a shearling coat. But now, thanks to our favorite bag retailer, Kate Spade, they've just released the CUTEST Sherpa collection on their outlet site that'll match perfectly with all your winter outfits. We're talking totes, crossbodies, belt bags, and even Sherpa-lined sneakers. And right now, you can get each item on sale for up to 70% off for a limited time only! So, we recommended taking out those credit cards and hopping on these deals immediately because they WILL sell out.
Kate Spade Outlet Deal
Jett Faux Shearling Tote
This Jet Faux Shearling tote is everything you need in your life and more. It's big enough to store all your work essentials like laptops, snacks, headphones, and notebooks. It also comes in a black colorway (which we're obsessed with).
Kate Spade Outlet Shearling Collection
Jett Faux Shearling Small Tote
If you prefer smaller bags to carry around with you on a daily, opt for this petite version of the Jet Faux Shearling tote. You can wear it as a crossbody for a hands-free option, and it's also available in a black colorway.
Rosie Faux Shearling Belt Bag
Belt bags are the trend that came back into our lives a few years ago, and thankfully never left. Wear this Rosie Faux Shearling belt bag across your chest for a trendy look. It features interior credit card slots and an exterior front flap pocket to store your small essentials.
Rosie Faux Shearling North South Crossbody
You can score this Rosie Faux Shearling North South crossbody for 60% off right now! We love that it's compact, making it the perfect size bag for when you're traveling and only you need your main essentials: Phone, lip gloss, and credit cards.
Rosie Faux Shearling Flap Crossbody
How chic is this crossbody?! We're in love with its neutral Sherpa-lined front flap, and its handy detachable coin purse that makes it easy to grab our smaller essentials.
Fez Mule Winter Sneakers
Keep your feet toasty warm in the winter season with a pair of these Fez Mule Winter sneakers. They're easy to slip on, and feature a faux fur lining that looks oh-so-cute!
