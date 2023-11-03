Lisa Marie Presley Called Out “Vengeful” Priscilla Movie Before Her Death

Watch : Priscilla Presley Breaks Down Recalling Lisa Marie's Pain

Lisa Marie Presley made it clear that she was not on board with Priscilla.



Four months before her sudden death at the age of 54, the only child of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley expressed her displeasure with the production of Sofia Coppola's film.



The movie, released on Nov. 3, is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me and explores the relationship between Priscilla and Elvis, whom she began dating when she was 14 and he was 24.

According to Variety, which obtained email correspondence dating back to September 2022, Lisa Marie told the film's director that she found the script to be "shockingly vengeful and contemptuous."

"My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative," Lisa Marie wrote to Sofia in one of her messages, per the publication. "As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character. I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don't understand why?"