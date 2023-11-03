Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety With Moving Throwback Message

Watch : Jessica Simpson Says Alcohol Will Never Be a Pressure Again

Jessica Simpson is marking a major milestone in her personal journey.

The 43-year-old took to social media on Nov. 2 to celebrate six years of sobriety. In honor of the occasion, the "With You" singer reshared a throwback photo of herself, captioning it, "6 years ago today."

Jessica originally shared the picture back in 2021 while marking four years without drinking.

In the image, which was taken right before the "I Wanna Love You" singer embarked on her sobriety journey, Jessica sits perched on a cushion in the sunlight as she looks off into the distance. For the image's caption, Jessica detailed where exactly she was at that point in her life.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," she captioned her Nov. 2021 post. "I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."