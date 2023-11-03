Austen Kroll Reflects on “Tough” Reunion With Olivia Flowers After Her Brother’s Death

Watch : Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Reveals Brother’s Cause of Death

Austen Kroll was there for Olivia Flowers during a devastating time.

The Southern Charm star opened up about the emotional reunion he had with his costar after her brother Conner Flowers' death in January. Though Austen and Olivia were at odds at the time over the demise of their personal relationship, those feelings were put aside once tragedy struck.

"It was very tough for me because I felt like I should be the one who's there for her, but I've obviously chosen not to be that person," he explained of their relationship during the Nov. 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "And then this tragedy kind of happens and I'm known to be an over-thinker."

But as Austen told host Andy Cohen, he pushed past his usual thought process to be present for his friend.

"I was like, ‘This is not that time to be the over-thinker that you are,'" he shared. "I was like, ‘Just shut up and do what you should do and go and see her, and just hug her.'"