Austen Kroll Reflects on “Tough” Reunion With Olivia Flowers After Her Brother’s Death

Austen Kroll was there for Olivia Flowers during a devastating time.
The Southern Charm star opened up about the emotional reunion he had with his costar after her brother Conner Flowers' death in January. Though Austen and Olivia were at odds at the time over the demise of their personal relationship, those feelings were put aside once tragedy struck.
"It was very tough for me because I felt like I should be the one who's there for her, but I've obviously chosen not to be that person," he explained of their relationship during the Nov. 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "And then this tragedy kind of happens and I'm known to be an over-thinker."
But as Austen told host Andy Cohen, he pushed past his usual thought process to be present for his friend.
"I was like, ‘This is not that time to be the over-thinker that you are,'" he shared. "I was like, ‘Just shut up and do what you should do and go and see her, and just hug her.'"
In fact, Austen—who also lost a sibling in his younger years after an accident—still gets emotional thinking of the moment they saw each other.
"It was kind of like a moment that I'll never forget," the reality star shared, explaining that he was having trouble getting in touch with Olivia after hearing about her loss. "She calls me and I'm like, boom, out the door. I ran down to see her, and we just had this rom-com movie moment of just, like, meeting in the driveway and collapsing into each other and it was just a moment you can't really describe."
The touching insight from the Bravo star comes after Olivia opened up about her brother's cause of death, sharing that her 32-year-old sibling died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, which came years after he was prescribed opioids due to his battle with Lyme disease.
"Austen—very much like the rest of the cast—really stepped up," she recently told E! News. "He was there for me just like the rest of the cast. They all were at the funeral. He came, dropped off food. He was there to talk and I really appreciated that."
