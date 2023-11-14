Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Touching Memory of Matthew Perry After His Death

Watch : 'Friends' Cast "Destroyed" After Matthew Perry's Death

Courteney Cox is a true friend.

The Friends actress returned to social media two weeks after the death of costar Matthew Perry to share a favorite memory with the late actor.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Courteney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."

She posted a Friends clip of the moment Chandler (Matthew) and Monica (Courteney) hooked up in a hotel room on Ross (David Schwimmer's) wedding day.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London," Courteney explained. "But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."

While filming the pivotal plot point, the Scream star recalled a special interaction between the costars.