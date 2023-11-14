Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Touching Memory of Matthew Perry After His Death

Courteney Cox is a true friend.
The Friends actress returned to social media two weeks after the death of costar Matthew Perry to share a favorite memory with the late actor.
"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Courteney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."
She posted a Friends clip of the moment Chandler (Matthew) and Monica (Courteney) hooked up in a hotel room on Ross (David Schwimmer's) wedding day.
"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London," Courteney explained. "But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."
While filming the pivotal plot point, the Scream star recalled a special interaction between the costars.
"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say," she wrote. "He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."
After Matthew died on Oct. 28 at age 54, the cast of Friends, including Courteney, David, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, paid tribute to their fallen costar.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the stars said in a joint statement to E! News Oct. 30. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
The cast added that they will speak out in due time.
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Friends director James Burrows recently shared an update on how the cast is doing amid their devastating loss.
"I texted the girls the day we found out and they were destroyed," he told Today Nov. 2. "It's a brother dying."
James noted, "He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore."
The 82-year-old also took a moment to reflect on working with Matthew, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom's 10 seasons.
"He was incredibly inventive. He was inventive with how he did a line," James shared. "He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward and Matthew was awkward. It was a perfect, perfect meld."
Matthew died after an apparent drowning at his California home, his rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News on Oct. 28. The law enforcement source also told the outlet that there were no signs of foul play and the incident was treated as a water rescue.
However, Matthew's official cause of death has been "deferred" pending the result of a toxicology test, according to NBC News, citing a report obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
