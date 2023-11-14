Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Touching Memory of Matthew Perry After His Death

Courteney Cox shared a favorite memory of Friends costar Matthew Perry following his death at age 54.

Watch: 'Friends' Cast "Destroyed" After Matthew Perry's Death

Courteney Cox is a true friend.

The Friends actress returned to social media two weeks after the death of costar Matthew Perry to share a favorite memory with the late actor.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," Courteney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites."

She posted a Friends clip of the moment Chandler (Matthew) and Monica (Courteney) hooked up in a hotel room on Ross (David Schwimmer's) wedding day.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London," Courteney explained. "But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story." 

While filming the pivotal plot point, the Scream star recalled a special interaction between the costars.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say," she wrote. "He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

After Matthew died on Oct. 28 at age 54, the cast of Friends, including Courteney, David, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, paid tribute to their fallen costar.

Justin Lubin/NBC

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the stars said in a joint statement to E! News Oct. 30. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The cast added that they will speak out in due time. 

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," they continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." 

Friends director James Burrows recently shared an update on how the cast is doing amid their devastating loss.

"I texted the girls the day we found out and they were destroyed," he told Today Nov. 2. "It's a brother dying."

James noted, "He was part of a family and he was the first one to not be part of that family anymore."

The 82-year-old also took a moment to reflect on working with Matthew, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom's 10 seasons.

"He was incredibly inventive. He was inventive with how he did a line," James shared. "He was really funny. He was a little awkward, too. Chandler was awkward and Matthew was awkward. It was a perfect, perfect meld."

Courtesy of HBO Max

Matthew died after an apparent drowning at his California home, his rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News on Oct. 28. The law enforcement source also told the outlet that there were no signs of foul play and the incident was treated as a water rescue.

However, Matthew's official cause of death has been "deferred" pending the result of a toxicology test, according to NBC News, citing a report obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. 

To see how more stars have paid tribute to Matthew, keep reading.

Molly Hurwitz/ Instagram

Molly Hurwitz

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented. As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. 'F--k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???' We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical. But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace.Sincerely,Moll-o-Rama(…fication)."

NBC

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc & David Schwimmer

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bradley Whitford

"Matthew Perry made me laugh. Hard. You have not lived until you havewitnessed one of his in-between-the-takes confidential riffs on the absurdity of show business and the idiocy of male confidence, wrapped up perfectly with the sudden realization that we were both grown men who wear makeup for a living. Without substances, Matt had a huge, open heart and a pyrotechnical, joyous brain. I think the most beautiful parts of Matt made him the most vulnerable to the monster that he would have to fight for the rest of his life. His battle was heroic. They don’t have award shows for that. They should. Matt was full of contradictions. He was hilariously self deprecating and insecure and wildly self confident. He was a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed.I want his parents to know that Matt was kind. Not just to his costar. To everyone. To honor Matt, I hope we can continue the work that mattered most to him: to open our hearts to so many who share his vulnerabilities, to encourage them to get the help they need, and to give them the love and the support they deserve. I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with Matt, to spend some precious time with him, and most of all, to be his friend."

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Ben Winston

"I feel so unbelievably lucky to have been able to make that reunion show with six truly remarkable people, witnessing their precious unbreakable bond with each other. Spending time with Matthew was simply a dream come true. Kind, caring… and a comedic genius."

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Clinique/Screen Media Films / Dayn Nanda / E! News

Adele

During Adele's Oct. 28 concert in Las Vegas, which took place just hours after Matthew's death was confirmed, she paused her show to honor him, recalling the impact he had on her childhood. "One of my friends, Andrew, when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression," she told the crowd. "And he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler. And I'll remember that character for the rest of my life." 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler, who played one of Perry's most memorable love interests on Friends, wrote on Instagram, "What a loss.The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared." 

Magma Agency/WireImage

Salma Hayek

After his passing, Perry's Fools Rush In costar Salma Hayek noted it took a "couple of days to process this profound sadness."

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," she wrote in an Oct. 30 Instagram post. "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie."

 

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude," she continued. "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

Nicholas Hunt / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ione Skye

Alongside her final texts with Matthew days before his death, his former costar Ione Skye wrote on Instagram, "My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy."

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images, Cindy Ord/WireImage

Kathleen Turner

Kathleen Turner, who played Chandler Bing's parent on Friends, told People, "He had a good sense of humor and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor." 

Getty Images

Shannen Doherty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star remembered her time spent with the Emmy nominee.

"Matt always had THAT sense of humor," she wrote on Instagram. "Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine's Day. He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn't so my dad got the reservation for him. We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night. Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail."

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler Bing's mother on Friends, paid tribute to her onscreen son, captioning a social media post, "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son'. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Se?zane

Rumer Willis

The Whole Nine Yards actress, who worked alongside dad Bruce Willis and Perry during the 2000 film, shared a touching tribute after Perry's passing.

"I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing," she captioned an Instagram post. "When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully." 

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Paget Brewster

Paget Brewster, who played the role of Kathy in the fourth season of Friends, remembered the time spent alongside the actor on set.

"I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry," she wrote on X. "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

Perry's Odd Couple costar reflected on his legacy, sharing a statement to social media.

"Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today," she wrote on X, alongside a photo featuring the cast. "The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E

Olivia Munn

The Violet star praised the actor for opening up about his sobriety journey after his passing.

"He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it," Olivia Munn wrote on Instagram Story Oct. 28. "I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking."

