How Charlie Sheen and Two and a Half Men Co-Creator Chuck Lorre Ended Their Yearslong Feud

These two men are friends again.

That is Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre, who fell out back in 2011 when the Two and a Half Men star went on a profanity-laced tirade against the series' co-creator and was ultimately fired from the CBS comedy.

Now, more than a decade later, Lorre said he's "gotten to this place where it's old news" and the two have quashed their beef, with Sheen even getting cast as a heightened version of himself in the showrunner's new Max show Bookie before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I loved working with Charlie on Two and a Half Men," Lorre told Variety in a Nov. 1 interview. "We did 170 episodes together before it all fell apart. And more often than not, we had a good time."

According to the 71-year-old, he reached out to Sheen's rep after "assuming he's in a good place" and was ready to let bygones be bygones. As it turned out, Lorre's hunch was right and the actor felt the same way.