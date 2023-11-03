Vanessa Marcil Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Tyler Christopher After General Hospital Star’s Death

Vanessa Marcil is remembering the best days of Tyler Christopher's life.
After the General Hospital actor died at age 50, his former fiancée paid tribute on her Instagram Story with a serious of sweet throwback photos of their brief engagement in the late '90s.
On Nov. 2, Vanessa, 55, posted photos of their nights out, including one shot of the couple nuzzled together at the Soap Opera Update Awards in September 1997. For the party in New York, Tyler wore a white tee and purple feather boa, while his date—clad in a black tank top—had her arms around his waist.
She also reposted Amber Tamblyn's Threads post honoring their General Hospital costar. "This is crushing news," wrote Amber, who played Emily Quartermaine on the soap from 1995 to 2000. "Tyler Christopher was a generous scene partner who was always respectful and wonderful on screen and off."
Even after Vanessa and Tyler split, they continued to costar in the ABC medical drama, on which he played Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016.
Tyler went on to marry Eva Longoria in 2002, though their marriage was short-lived and they divorced in 2004. The Days of Our Lives star later tied the knot with journalist Brienne Pedigo in 2008, and they welcomed kids Greysun, 14, and Boheme, 8, before their 2021 divorce.
"Never again will I take for granted spending time with my children," he wrote on social media last year, "doing all the little things that never before seemed monumental but are now everything to me."
Tyler died Oct. 31 at his San Diego apartment following a cardiac event, according to costar Maurice Benard, who played Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital.
As for their castmate Vanessa—who was previously married to Stand by Me actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993—she moved on by dating Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green from 1999 to 2003, during which time they welcomed son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 21. The actress was married a second time to CSI: NY star Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013.