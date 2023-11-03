Vanessa Marcil Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Tyler Christopher After General Hospital Star’s Death

Watch : Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Vanessa Marcil is remembering the best days of Tyler Christopher's life.

After the General Hospital actor died at age 50, his former fiancée paid tribute on her Instagram Story with a serious of sweet throwback photos of their brief engagement in the late '90s.

On Nov. 2, Vanessa, 55, posted photos of their nights out, including one shot of the couple nuzzled together at the Soap Opera Update Awards in September 1997. For the party in New York, Tyler wore a white tee and purple feather boa, while his date—clad in a black tank top—had her arms around his waist.

She also reposted Amber Tamblyn's Threads post honoring their General Hospital costar. "This is crushing news," wrote Amber, who played Emily Quartermaine on the soap from 1995 to 2000. "Tyler Christopher was a generous scene partner who was always respectful and wonderful on screen and off."

Even after Vanessa and Tyler split, they continued to costar in the ABC medical drama, on which he played Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016.