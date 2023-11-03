Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show "Many Times"

Watch : Dolly Parton's Shocking Kate Middleton Confession!

Sorry, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 is still pretty full.

That's why the country music icon has never played the Super Bowl halftime show in her decades-long career. As Dolly recently explained, she's been offered the illustrious gig "many times," but there was never the right moment to say yes.

"I couldn't do it because of other things, or I just didn't think I was big enough to do it—to do that big of a production," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Nov. 2. "When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I've never done anything with that big of a production. I don't know if I could have. I think at the time that's what I was thinking."

However, the 77-year-old noted that her tune might change now that she's releasing her first rock album, aptly titled Rockstar, on Nov. 17.

"It would make more sense," she mused. "I might be able to do a production show."

She'd have to wait until at least 2025, as Usher is already slated to get us fallin' in love at Nevada's Allegiant Stadium in 2024, following in the footsteps of prior headliners Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Madonna.