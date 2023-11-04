The Chilling Maleesa Mooney Homicide: What Happened to the Model Found Dead in Her Refrigerator

Watch : Maleesa Mooney's Body Found in Refrigerator

It wasn't like Maleesa Mooney not to answer her phone.

"When a week went by, we just knew something was off," her cousin Bailey Babb told Los Angeles' KTLA. "Her messages weren't delivering and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa."

On Sept. 12, responding to her mother's request for a welfare check, LAPD officers made a grisly discovery at Mooney's downtown L.A. apartment building: The 31-year-old was dead, her body wedged inside her own refrigerator, according to an investigative summary report obtained by E! News.

Detailing the findings from a Sept. 17 autopsy, the report noted there was blunt force trauma to Mooney's head, face, back and upper left arm, as well as ligature marks around her wrists and ankles where she'd been tied up with white charging cables, shoe laces and articles of clothing.

While the autopsy didn't uncover "a clear mechanism of death," the medical examiner concluded in the report that Mooney's death was caused by homicidal violence "inflicted by other(s)."