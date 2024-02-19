Jessie James Decker Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have officially become a family of six after welcoming their fourth baby, a son named Denver Calloway Decker.

Watch: Jessie James Decker "Done" Having Kids After Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have baby on the brain.

After all, the couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Denver Calloway Decker, on Feb. 9. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Back in August, Jessie—who tied the knot with the retired NFL star in 2013—announced she was expecting with a cheeky video showcasing her baby bump. At the time, she was taking in the view from a balcony in California before turning to the camera to debut her growing belly.

Jessie simply captioned the Instagram post, "Good Morning," but fittingly had Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" playing in the background.

The pregnancy certainly came as a surprise to Jessie and Eric, who are also parents to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

"We're excited," the country artist gushed to E! News in September. "We toyed with it and then we were like, ‘No, we're good with three.' And then God made other plans and we're all for it."

Jessie James Decker's Nursery for Baby No. 4

For Eric, becoming a pack of six is nothing short of a touchdown in his book. As he added, "We were absolutely shocked at first, but obviously it's a blessing. Add another one to the family—let's go!"

And even the timing of their newest addition gave Jessie a chuckle. Two months prior to her pregnancy reveal, the singer teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to troll her husband.

"It's Father's Day and that means it's time for another vasectomy—something my husband has refused to get," Jessie teased in a June commercial for Ryan's Aviation American Gin brand. "So, today I'm taking matters into my own hands."

Gotham/GC Images

Making a drink for him, she joked, "That's probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I'm told is a pretty quick and painless procedure. I mean, it's not like giving birth."

Now, their family is complete. "We're done," Jessie told E! News in October. "We're definitely not going for a fifth."

While admitting deep down she "always knew" they would have a fourth baby, she noted, "I don't see five in the cards at all. I always felt a fourth, so it makes sense."

For a look at Jessie and Eric's cutest family moments, keep reading... 

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Christmas 2023

"Last Christmas as a family of 5 until baby brother is here," Jessie wrote on Instagram. "We love you already sweet boy."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The Decker's youngest, Forrest Decker, turned one in March of 2019 and of course they celebrated with balloons and kisses!

Instagram
Family Wife, Happy Life

"Loves of my life #feelingrateful," Jessie James Decker captioned this sweet photo of her kids and her husband Eric Decker.

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

The Deckers visited Disneyland in February and despite trying to be romantic, the couple was photo-bombed by their son Eric Decker II

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

In January, the Decker boys cuddled up on the couch...dressed in their Woody pjs and watched some football.

Instagram
Twas the Night Before

On Christmas Eve, the Decker kids got into a little mischief, but we still think they're cute.

Instagram
Super Duper

Come on, could these two be any cuter?

Instagram
Shopping Buddies

All three of the Decker kids including daughter Vivianne Decker, and sons Eric and Forrest were all smiles while out at the grocery store in November 2018.

Instagram
Costume Crew

We are loving all of these adorable costumes from Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"My whole purpose in life #mifamilia," Jessie captioned this vacation snap from 2018.

Instagram
Boat Days

What better way to celebrate 4th of July than hanging out on a boat with your sweet family?

Instagram
Dinner Time

Not everyone was happy to take this photo, but that didn't stop mom and dad from posting it.

Instagram
Dad Pile

In June, Eric became a human jungle gym thanks to his little kiddos.

Instagram
Sibling Smooch

Vivianne clearly loves her little brother Forrest in this precious pic from April 2018.

Instagram
Hugs For Days

The former football player is always ready to hug it out with his little munchkins. 

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helpers

Even though Jessie was sick in this photo, she had her two oldest kids to keep her spirits high.

Instagram
Santa Babies

In December 2017, the two oldest Decker kids had a big smile when they met Santa. 

Instagram
Mickey Munchkins

Getting ready for Halloween is so much more fun when someone is wearing a Mickey Mouse head!

Instagram
Love You

Aw, our hearts are so full looking at these two.

Instagram
Titans Talk

The country singer looked adorable as she waited to watch her husband's first game as a Tennessee Titan with her kids in August 2017.

Instagram
Red, White & Babies

The award for most patriotic family has to go to the Deckers.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Kisses and cuddles are what these two are best at and it's so freaking cute.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for City Of Hope
Baseball Buds

Vivianne got up on her dad's shoulders as the couple participated in a charity event in Tennessee in 2017.

Instagram
Fab Four

"My wolf pack!" Jessie wrote alongside this photo of her family of four back in March 2017.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

This party looks like a blast and we officially want to be invited to the next one.

Instagram
Wedded Bliss

Before the Deckers were a family of five they were hitting up weddings as a squad of four and looking good while doing it.

Instagram
Finding Neverland

For Halloween in 2016, the fun family dressed up as characters from Peter Pan and they totally nailed it.

Instagram
J-E-T-S

Ahead of Eric's 2016 season with the New York Jets, his family joined him at practice and we got this sweet photo as a souvenir. 

Instagram
Disney Darlings

There's nothing quite like a family day at Disneyland.

Instagram
Biggest Fans

Back in November 2015, the super mom and her two little ones enjoyed watching their main man dominate on the football field.

View More Photos From Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Cutest Family Moments
