Jessie James Decker Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker "Done" Having Kids After Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have baby on the brain.

After all, the couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Denver Calloway Decker, on Feb. 9. As she shared on Instagram a week later, "Our beautiful boy is here."

Back in August, Jessie—who tied the knot with the retired NFL star in 2013—announced she was expecting with a cheeky video showcasing her baby bump. At the time, she was taking in the view from a balcony in California before turning to the camera to debut her growing belly.

Jessie simply captioned the Instagram post, "Good Morning," but fittingly had Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" playing in the background.

The pregnancy certainly came as a surprise to Jessie and Eric, who are also parents to Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

"We're excited," the country artist gushed to E! News in September. "We toyed with it and then we were like, ‘No, we're good with three.' And then God made other plans and we're all for it."