Priscilla Presley Breaks Down in Tears While Reflecting on Lisa Marie Presley's Death

The 78-year-old recalled one moment a couple months before Lisa Marie's death when the singer acutely felt the loss of her son.

"We were in Memphis, we were sitting up in a suite and she said, 'Mom, I don't know if I want to be here,'" Priscilla continued. "I go, 'What are you talking about?' And she'd go on about Ben and how she is still grieving."

When asked if Lisa Marie was feeling almost suicidal herself at the time, Priscilla said, "I think so."

"It's so sad," Piers commented, after which Priscilla teared up and said, "I know."

Putting her hand up, she added, "Don't talk anymore."