RHOC's Shannon Beador Sentenced to 3 Years Probation, Community Service After DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador will avoid jail time following her arrest for DUI and hit and run.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star was sentenced to three years probation and 40 hours of community service following the Sept. 17 incident, her attorney Michael L. Fell confirmed to E! News Nov. 2. The 59-year-old will also be required to complete a nine-month alcohol program.
"I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident," Beador said in a statement to E! News. "I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far."
Fell also confirmed to E! that his client has already paid restitution for damages to the homeowner involved in the hit and run.
"Shannon pleaded no contest this morning to Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving when she had a blood-alcohol level of .08 or above," the attorney told E! News in a statement. "The Orange County District Attorney's Office argued that Shannon should be sentenced to jail and be convicted of DUI and a hit-and-run. But after receiving legal arguments from both sides, the judge denied the prosecutor's request and dismissed the hit-and-run."
Beador's sentencing comes less than two months after her run-in with the law. Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, she was booked for two misdemeanors—driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run—following an incident in Newport Beach.
The reality star was officially charged with both counts, in addition to property damage in connection to a vehicular incident, Oct. 28.
Following the incident, Fell told E! News that the Bravo star was "extremely apologetic and remorseful," adding, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
Last month, Beador returned to social media to break her silence on the legal troubles.
"I know it's been a while since I posted, and there's been a lot of talk about everything that's happened recently," she said in an Oct. 17 Instagram video. "But unfortunately, right now, I'm not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest and authentic. Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy and getting back to myself."
