RHOC's Shannon Beador Sentenced to 3 Years Probation, Community Service After DUI Arrest

Watch : RHOC's Shannon Beador ARRESTED for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Shannon Beador will avoid jail time following her arrest for DUI and hit and run.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was sentenced to three years probation and 40 hours of community service following the Sept. 17 incident, her attorney Michael L. Fell confirmed to E! News Nov. 2. The 59-year-old will also be required to complete a nine-month alcohol program.

"I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident," Beador said in a statement to E! News. "I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far."

Fell also confirmed to E! that his client has already paid restitution for damages to the homeowner involved in the hit and run.

"Shannon pleaded no contest this morning to Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving when she had a blood-alcohol level of .08 or above," the attorney told E! News in a statement. "The Orange County District Attorney's Office argued that Shannon should be sentenced to jail and be convicted of DUI and a hit-and-run. But after receiving legal arguments from both sides, the judge denied the prosecutor's request and dismissed the hit-and-run."