Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Wore Prosthetic Lips for This Look

Khloe Kardashian's passion for fashion runs deep.
So much so, that the Good American founder went all out for her Halloween costume as a Bratz doll alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro. And she recently revealed how the quartet pulled off the look.
"Not only did we have silicone prosthetic lips on, we also blocked our brows," Khloe explained on her Instagram Story Nov. 2. "We concealed our natural brows and we painted on fake eyebrows much higher than where our real eyebrows would be."
Explaining why the ladies opted to do this, she added, "This gives our eyes the effect that they are much larger than they are. So we look more like a doll."
Khloe and Kim previously gave a glimpse at their fake lips in an Oct. 31 Instagram post in which the duo can be seen peeling off their fake lips and laughing in the car.
"Guys, thank god!" Kim exclaimed, as Khloe teased, "Guys, by the way, this is what we do every night when we glam. This isn't a Halloween thing."
For her look, Khloe wore a yellow patterned mini dress with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath and a matching yellow beret. Her platinum blonde hair went down to her knees, and she accessorized with massive, black platform boots and a tiny, yellow purse with the Bratz logo written in crystals.
But that wasn't The Kardashians star's only outfit for the spooky occasion, as she also opted for a full family fit. In fact, Khloe and her two kids True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—dressed up as characters from the BBC Children's series Octonauts.
The trio posed for pictures—posted to Instagram Nov. 1—in colorful outfits that matched the characters from the series.
Khloe wore a tiny blue sailor hat, a brown tank top and a shimmery pink mini skirt, while True wore a green onesie and matching bunny ears. Tatum rounded out the matching costumes with a penguin onesie.
