Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Wore Prosthetic Lips for This Look

Watch : Kardashians ENCOURAGE Khloe To Take Tristan Back & Why Kris Cheated

Khloe Kardashian's passion for fashion runs deep.

So much so, that the Good American founder went all out for her Halloween costume as a Bratz doll alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro. And she recently revealed how the quartet pulled off the look.

"Not only did we have silicone prosthetic lips on, we also blocked our brows," Khloe explained on her Instagram Story Nov. 2. "We concealed our natural brows and we painted on fake eyebrows much higher than where our real eyebrows would be."

Explaining why the ladies opted to do this, she added, "This gives our eyes the effect that they are much larger than they are. So we look more like a doll."

Khloe and Kim previously gave a glimpse at their fake lips in an Oct. 31 Instagram post in which the duo can be seen peeling off their fake lips and laughing in the car.

"Guys, thank god!" Kim exclaimed, as Khloe teased, "Guys, by the way, this is what we do every night when we glam. This isn't a Halloween thing."