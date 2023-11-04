RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals She's Spending Christmas 2023 With Ex Joe Giudice

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: Inside RHONJ's Heated Family Feud

There's nothing but amore between friendly exes Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice.

In fact, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she will be celebrating Christmas this year as one big happy family with her former husband and their four daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14.

"We're gonna spend it with Joe in the Bahamas," Teresa exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon 2023 on Nov. 3 alongside husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "We told the kids and they were so excited." (See every star at BravoCon here.)

Joe—who was deported from the United States in 2019 after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud—is even introducing Teresa to the new lady in his life and inviting her costar Jennifer Aydin's family along for the festivities.

"We're gonna meet his girlfriend," the Bravo star added, "and the Aydins are coming also and their kids."