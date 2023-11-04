RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals She's Spending Christmas 2023 With Ex Joe Giudice

There's nothing but amore between friendly exes Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice.
In fact, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed she will be celebrating Christmas this year as one big happy family with her former husband and their four daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14.
"We're gonna spend it with Joe in the Bahamas," Teresa exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon 2023 on Nov. 3 alongside husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas. "We told the kids and they were so excited." (See every star at BravoCon here.)
Joe—who was deported from the United States in 2019 after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud—is even introducing Teresa to the new lady in his life and inviting her costar Jennifer Aydin's family along for the festivities.
"We're gonna meet his girlfriend," the Bravo star added, "and the Aydins are coming also and their kids."
As for the holiday sleeping arrangements, Teresa noted, "My kids are gonna stay with their dad and then Jen and I with her family we're gonna stay at the Cove at The Atlantis. So, we're all gonna hang out together. We'll be together for a week."
And when it comes to buying the reality star Christmas presents, Louie isn't afraid to ask for some advice from his daughters-in-law.
"I go with Gia to get something for Teresa," he admitted. "The girls help me. The girls know what mom wants."
His wife gushed, "I have to say he gives the best gifts."
As for their Thanksgiving later this month, Teresa reflected on all of the blessings in her life since she and Louie tied the knot in August 2022.
"I'm thankful for my beautiful family, my husband, our blended family," the 51-year-old shared. "It really is beautiful. I love how my stepsons are with my daughters. I always wanted to have a son and now I have two. It really blended beautifully together and I'm grateful for that."
One person who won't be included in Teresa's holiday plans? Brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, who officially ended their relationship after years of feuding came to a head during RHONJ's tumultuous season 13.
As she noted, "That chapter's closed."
For more exclusive BravoCon scoop, watch E! News Monday, Nov. 6, at 11 p.m.
