Summer House's Carl Radke Defends Decision to Call Off Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard

It was definitely a cruel summer for Carl Radke.
Nearly three months after the Summer House star called off his wedding and broke up with ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, the Bravolebrity broke his silence on the drama during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. (See every star here.)
"I'm doing okay," Carl exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight Nov. 3. "It's been a very, very difficult time. I've been really trying my best to just process, heal a little bit and be private a little bit. This is really the first time I'm speaking because it's been such a difficult time. But, I really feel like BravoCon is a good chance for me to come out, hold my head high, try and move forward with respect, because I wanna live my life and move on."
While this is the 38-year-old's first time speaking out on the shocking split, Lindsay recently accused her ex of orchestration the breakup on-camera for the upcoming season of Summer House. As for Carl's response to that allegation?
"No, I don't decide when production picks up cameras," he shared. "Our summer was very up and down. The way things were the last couple weeks, it was very apparent to producers the way things were ending. It was like, 'How could you be getting married in a few months?'"
Carl reiterated fans will understand his decision to end their engagement once they watch season eight, adding, "I do believe firmly people will watch this season, and see first-hand, and any mention of that will actually be irrelevant, because I didn't do that."
And while the messy split has created a divide between Carl and many of his costars, one person that has been there for him is friend and mentor Captain Lee Rosbach.
"He's been very supportive, and he loves Lindsay too," he said of the Below Deck star. "It's amazing people are giving Lindsay support as well. She deserves that."
"I need that love and support," Carl added. "He's like my Bravo dad. He's like, 'Listen, I'm here to help and support any way I can.' So, it's been nice."
As for where the newly single star stands with his costars?
"For those that didn't reach out, I'm not gonna hold anything against them," he explained. "It's been beautiful to see the support I've gotten, and I'm just lucky to have that. I don't know what I would do without my friends, my family, my publicists, my Bravo publicists. People have been really, really, really helpful to me, and I'm very grateful for all of them."
