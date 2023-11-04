Summer House's Carl Radke Defends Decision to Call Off Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Radke Orchestrated Breakup

It was definitely a cruel summer for Carl Radke.

Nearly three months after the Summer House star called off his wedding and broke up with ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, the Bravolebrity broke his silence on the drama during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas. (See every star here.)

"I'm doing okay," Carl exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight Nov. 3. "It's been a very, very difficult time. I've been really trying my best to just process, heal a little bit and be private a little bit. This is really the first time I'm speaking because it's been such a difficult time. But, I really feel like BravoCon is a good chance for me to come out, hold my head high, try and move forward with respect, because I wanna live my life and move on."

While this is the 38-year-old's first time speaking out on the shocking split, Lindsay recently accused her ex of orchestration the breakup on-camera for the upcoming season of Summer House. As for Carl's response to that allegation?