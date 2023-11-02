TikTokers Julie and Camilla Lorentzen Welcome Baby Nearly One Year After Miscarriage

Watch : TikTok Star Abbie Herbert Talks Parenting 2 Kids Under 2 Years Old

There's a new little one in this household.

Julie and Camilla Lorentzen, who have documented the highs and lows of their journey to parenthood, announced they have welcomed their baby boy.

The couple shared the news with a series of black and white images of Julie having a home water birth posted to Instagram Nov. 1, which they captioned, "say goodbye to the bump."

The post was followed by two more black and white snaps of Julie and Camilla holding their newborn in the bath. "Never felt a love like this," Julie wrote. "Cannot believe how lucky we are to be able to call ourselves your mummies. birth story coming later this week, but everything went amazingly and it was the most empowering experience ever. our little boy."

The new moms welcomed their son 11 months after sharing Julie experienced a miscarriage during the couple's first pregnancy. The duo then shared in March, three months after their heartbreaking news, that Julie was pregnant.