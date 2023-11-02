TikTokers Julie and Camilla Lorentzen Welcome Baby Nearly One Year After Miscarriage

There's a new little one in this household.
Julie and Camilla Lorentzen, who have documented the highs and lows of their journey to parenthood, announced they have welcomed their baby boy.
The couple shared the news with a series of black and white images of Julie having a home water birth posted to Instagram Nov. 1, which they captioned, "say goodbye to the bump."
The post was followed by two more black and white snaps of Julie and Camilla holding their newborn in the bath. "Never felt a love like this," Julie wrote. "Cannot believe how lucky we are to be able to call ourselves your mummies. birth story coming later this week, but everything went amazingly and it was the most empowering experience ever. our little boy."
The new moms welcomed their son 11 months after sharing Julie experienced a miscarriage during the couple's first pregnancy. The duo then shared in March, three months after their heartbreaking news, that Julie was pregnant.
And it is clear Julie and Camilla are enjoying every moment of parental bliss.
Not only did Julie share a comprehensive bump journey video showing off her growing baby bump over the last nine months, which ended with her newborn in her arms, but she's also given a sneak peek into their first days as parents on her Nov. 2 Instagram Story.
On a photo of Camilla snuggling with their newborn—they've decided to keep his name and face private—she wrote, "My perfect little family." A subsequent slide shows Julie's wife holding a car seat carrying their newborn, on top of which she wrote, "We've had the most magical time in our newborn bubble."
Julie also penned a message of gratitude for the couple's followers.
"Thank you for all your support throughout my entire pregnancy," she wrote. "Thank you for all the love you show our family day in and day out. We really have the best followers in the world. Just thank you. My heart is so full."