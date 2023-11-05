Just Say Yes to Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Love Story

Watch : Travis Kelce REACTS to Taylor Swift Romance Costume

While Jason Kelce may claim he's not romantic, his relationship with his wife Kylie is a love story worth rooting for.

Sure, swiping right on one another on a dating app might not seem like the romantic fodder that could inspire a song by Taylor Swift—who, in case you haven't heard, is dating Travis Kelce, Jason's younger brother—but it's actually how Jason and Kylie met back in 2015.

And five years of marriage and three adorable daughters—Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months—later, Jason, who turned 36 on Nov. 5, has become football's MVP: Most valuable partner, with he and Kylie, 31, proving to be the ultimate teammates.

However, Jason nearly fumbled the couple's first date, getting drunk before Kylie even arrived at the bar. Still, despite over-indulging, he knew she was the perfect catch.

"Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I've ever seen," Jason recalled in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, describing that first encounter as "very much like love at first sight."