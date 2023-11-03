These Are the Early Black Friday 2023 Sales Worth Shopping Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Personally, the best part about Thanksgiving isn't the corn casserole or the mashed potatoes (although I look forward to those too), it's the promise that once the holiday comes to a close, I'll be able to shop some of the best sales of the year thanks to Black Friday.
While Black Friday might still technically be a few weeks away, in my book, that doesn't mean it's too early to start browsing. That's because there are actually tons of Black Friday deals that you can start shopping TODAY. It's true, these days, you don't have to wait until the clock strikes midnight on Thanksgiving to load up your cart – you can get ahead on gifts for your family or treat yourself to something that's been on your wish list RIGHT NOW.
So if you're ready to start saving on everything from cult favorite leggings to top-rated tech and the comfiest mattresses, scroll on for a list of this year's best early Black Friday deals so far.
Best Early Black Friday 2023 Beauty Deals
Our Pick: Ulta
Get up to 40% off on your favorite beauty products right now on Ulta, like the cult favorite Tarte Shape Tape concealer. Make sure to come back on Nov. 5 for even more deals.
Sephora: You can score big on some of the hottest beauty products at the Sephora Saving Event using the code TIMETOSAVE through Nov. 6, including 30% off items from the Sephora Collection.
QVC: Their 49-hour Nonstop Holiday Party Nov. 4-5 has so many beauty deals, including Givenchy, Tarte & BeautyBio.
Nordstrom: You can snag trending beauty products, from haircare to skincare, for up to 50% off during their fall sale.
Amazon: Shop top-rated beauty brands and products at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.
Best Early Black Friday 2023 Fashion Deals
Our Pick: J. Crew Factory
J. Crew Factory is offering 40% off everything sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance items.
Coach Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything at Coach Outlet, including their adorable Disney collection.
Kate Spade Outlet: They're offering up to 70% off everything and extra 25% off select items with the code OHWHATNEW until Nov. 5.
Free People: Get great deals on chic basics and statement pieces on sale now.
Nasty Gal: Get 50% off everything from Nasty Gal and you can get express shipping when you use the code EXPRESS.
Best Early Black Friday 2023 Home Deals
Our Pick: Wayfair
Start shopping up to 70% off rugs, furniture, and seasonal decor at right now.
Our Place: Choose from cookware and appliances which are between 20% to 40% off.
Walmart: Starting Nov. 8, they're offering up to 40% off of everything you need for your home.
Anthropologie: For a limited time, you can get an extra 40% off of Anthropologie's sale section.
Nordstrom: You can save big on home items from their Fall Sale.
Amazon: Score tons of deals on home items that you can shop right now.
Best Early Black Friday 2023 Mattress and Bedding Deals
Our Pick: Puffy
Use the code the EARLYFRIDAY for big savings on luxurious mattresses from Puffy.
Wayfair: From now until Nov. 13, you can snag all of your bedding needs for up to 50% off.
Target: Save big on throw blankets, accent pillows, and cushy comforters.
Brooklyn Bedding: They're offering 30% off sitewide now until Nov. 14.
J.C. Penny: Get deals on bedding now through Nov. 5th.
Urban Outfitters: For a limited time, you can shop 40% off select bedding.
Best Early Black Friday 2023 Fitness and Wellness Deals
Our Pick: Lululemon
Lululemon is offering big deals on tons of their best-selling workout gear, like the viral Align tank top.
Walmart: Enjoy big savings on popular fitness and wellness products at Walmart starting Nov. 8.
Aerie: Get 60% off their collection through Nov. 9 plus 40% off all sweatshirts and leggings through Nov. 7.
Athleta: Shop their sale section for up to 60% off.
Zappos: Score up to 50% off on sneakers and running shoes.
Best Early Black Friday 2023 Tech Deals
Our Pick: Amazon
Snag electronics for less when you shop Amazon's Holiday Deals.
Best Early Black Friday 2023 Travel Deals
Our Pick: Beis
Save 20% on Beis luggage and bags when you use the code EARLY20.
When is Black Friday 2023?
Mark your calendars for Nov. 24, 2023, to save big from so many of your favorite stores and retailers.
When do early Black Friday deals start?
Tons of brands started rolling out Black Friday deals as early as November 1, so you can start saving right now!
Are Black Friday deals really worth it?
The short answer is...yes! Black Friday is known for their doorbuster deals and some of the best savings you can get all year on some of the most popular products in every category.
How much are Black Friday discounts?
On average, discounts range anywhere between 20% and 60% with some brands even offering up to 80% off.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Back in the 1960s, the term Black Friday was used to describe the masses of post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers, where the influx of purchases made many stores' accounts go from "in the red" to "in the black."
