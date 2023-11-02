Emma Hernan and Bre Tiesi Confront Nicole Young Over Bullying Accusations in Selling Sunset Clip

Despite being co-workers, not every agent is on the same team.
At least this much is true when it comes to the realtors of Selling Sunset: As seen in a sneak peek of the show's upcoming seventh season, some of the ladies in charge of luxury listings at the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles office are simply not sold on the idea of each other.
At a tense group dinner that includes both the L.A. team and their Orange County counterparts (yes, there's an actual Selling the OC crossover), Nicole Young makes it known that the feuds that boiled over in season six—including that one with Chrishell Stause—is all but forgotten.
In fact, when Alexandra Jarvis asks if the other division has had any issues with bullying, Nicole chimes in to confirm—which does not sit well with Emma Hernan.
"Are you serious?" Emma says in the clip published by IMDb. "I just think it's hard to feel bullied when you're the person attacking. I mean, you attacked Chrishell, then you attacked my character and then you're going to say bullying. I mean, you just gotta take some accountability."
And while Nicole noted that she didn't feel like "rehashing" those issues (with Chrishell seemingly absent), it seemed to be too little too late.
"Maybe just stick to facts," she tells Emma, "Because that's just not accurate."
And while fellow agent Amanza Smith tries to diffuse the situation—pointing out that Nicole was the one to start the ongoing battle with Chrishell—another agent, Bre Tiesi, jumps in with her own stance on the conflict.
"Actually, I have something to say about this," Bre tells Nicole, "If you start some s--t, and somebody defends themselves, you're not the victim."
However, Nicole shoots back that it drives her "crazy" that people are who offering their opinions were "not there."
"Okay, so what's your story?" Bre asks. "What's your story? Let's hear it. Since it's so different, what's your story? Because I'm so tired of the victim narrative in this office, like, everybody grow up. You're a grown adult."
And when Nicole offers that never called herself a victim, both Emma and Bre instantly disagree with the statement.
"You were like, ‘I'm being bullied,'" they say simultaneously. And after a little back and forth, Amanza cuts the dialogue short with words of her own.
"Hold on, time out," the interior designer says, "Everybody needs to f--king stop. Cut the s--t. The bullying, the ganged up on-everybody at this f--king table is insecure, and it is affecting the brokerage. It's affecting our friendships. It has gotten so below the belt, and everybody needs to f--king just be honest."
In case you're wondering where the sparks for this explosive sit-down came from, allow us to rewind a bit: Nicole and Chrishell clashed last season after Nicole made an off-hand remark about the Days of Our Lives alum—who previously dated boss Jason Oppenheim for five months—getting listings.
Shortly after the season six premiere, Nicole spoke out the online hate she received, sharing that was "surrounded by the ARMY of loyal friends and family" that support her amid the criticism.
But it looks like the saga continues.
Watch all the drama unfold when Selling Sunset hits Netflix Nov. 3. Until then, keep reading to catch up on some personal facts about the cast and their relationships.