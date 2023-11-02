Emma Hernan and Bre Tiesi Confront Nicole Young Over Bullying Accusations in Selling Sunset Clip

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim & Marie-Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months

Despite being co-workers, not every agent is on the same team.



At least this much is true when it comes to the realtors of Selling Sunset: As seen in a sneak peek of the show's upcoming seventh season, some of the ladies in charge of luxury listings at the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles office are simply not sold on the idea of each other.



At a tense group dinner that includes both the L.A. team and their Orange County counterparts (yes, there's an actual Selling the OC crossover), Nicole Young makes it known that the feuds that boiled over in season six—including that one with Chrishell Stause—is all but forgotten.



In fact, when Alexandra Jarvis asks if the other division has had any issues with bullying, Nicole chimes in to confirm—which does not sit well with Emma Hernan.



"Are you serious?" Emma says in the clip published by IMDb. "I just think it's hard to feel bullied when you're the person attacking. I mean, you attacked Chrishell, then you attacked my character and then you're going to say bullying. I mean, you just gotta take some accountability."