Emma Hernan and Bre Tiesi Confront Nicole Young Over Bullying Accusations in Selling Sunset Clip

In an explosive preview of Selling Sunset's seventh season, Emma Hernan and Bre Tiesi go head-to-head with fellow agent Nicole Young over her claims about being bullied.

By Kisha Forde Nov 02, 2023 6:24 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesNetflixSelling Sunset
Watch: Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim & Marie-Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months

Despite being co-workers, not every agent is on the same team.
 
At least this much is true when it comes to the realtors of Selling Sunset: As seen in a sneak peek of the show's upcoming seventh season, some of the ladies in charge of luxury listings at the Oppenheim Group's Los Angeles office are simply not sold on the idea of each other.
 
At a tense group dinner that includes both the L.A. team and their Orange County counterparts (yes, there's an actual Selling the OC crossover), Nicole Young makes it known that the feuds that boiled over in season six—including that one with Chrishell Stause—is all but forgotten.
 
In fact, when Alexandra Jarvis asks if the other division has had any issues with bullying, Nicole chimes in to confirm—which does not sit well with Emma Hernan.
 
"Are you serious?" Emma says in the clip published by IMDb. "I just think it's hard to feel bullied when you're the person attacking. I mean, you attacked Chrishell, then you attacked my character and then you're going to say bullying. I mean, you just gotta take some accountability."

photos
Selling Sunset Season 6 First Look Photos

And while Nicole noted that she didn't feel like "rehashing" those issues (with Chrishell seemingly absent), it seemed to be too little too late.
 
"Maybe just stick to facts," she tells Emma, "Because that's just not accurate."
 
And while fellow agent Amanza Smith tries to diffuse the situation—pointing out that Nicole was the one to start the ongoing battle with Chrishell—another agent, Bre Tiesi, jumps in with her own stance on the conflict.
 
"Actually, I have something to say about this," Bre tells Nicole, "If you start some s--t, and somebody defends themselves, you're not the victim."
 
However, Nicole shoots back that it drives her "crazy" that people are who offering their opinions were "not there."

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Costume

3

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

"Okay, so what's your story?" Bre asks. "What's your story? Let's hear it. Since it's so different, what's your story? Because I'm so tired of the victim narrative in this office, like, everybody grow up. You're a grown adult."
 
And when Nicole offers that never called herself a victim, both Emma and Bre instantly disagree with the statement.
 
"You were like, ‘I'm being bullied,'" they say simultaneously. And after a little back and forth, Amanza cuts the dialogue short with words of her own.
 
"Hold on, time out," the interior designer says, "Everybody needs to f--king stop. Cut the s--t. The bullying, the ganged up on-everybody at this f--king table is insecure, and it is affecting the brokerage. It's affecting our friendships. It has gotten so below the belt, and everybody needs to f--king just be honest."

In case you're wondering where the sparks for this explosive sit-down came from, allow us to rewind a bit: Nicole and Chrishell clashed last season after Nicole made an off-hand remark about the Days of Our Lives alum—who previously dated boss Jason Oppenheim for five months—getting listings.
 
Shortly after the season six premiere, Nicole spoke out the online hate she received, sharing that was "surrounded by the ARMY of loyal friends and family" that support her amid the criticism.

But it looks like the saga continues.
 
Watch all the drama unfold when Selling Sunset hits Netflix Nov. 3. Until then, keep reading to catch up on some personal facts about the cast and their relationships.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Costume

3

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

4
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

5

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles