Psst, Lululemon Just Restocked Fan Faves, Dropped a New Collection & Added to "We Made Too Much"

Extra, extra! Shop all about it. While we were in the middle of switching out our pumpkins for wreaths and mistletoe, brands like Calvin Klein and Nordstrom Rack, along with top stars like Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow, have been doing the same. But that's not what we're here to talk about today. No, the breaking news we're bringing you today has to do with one brand that's been particularly busy this past week: lululemon.
We'll try to keep this short, because the most important thing to take away from this is that you should be shopping lululemon — like, right now. First, lululemon put bestselling pieces like the espresso Dance Studio Pants and true navy Define jacket back in stock, and they're already selling like hot cakes. Next, the brand officially launched its Winter Whites Collection online, as it was previously exclusive for app users; so not only is stock already limited, these designs are hot off the fashion press, making them perfect for gift-giving this holiday season. Finally, the We Made Too Much section has just been updated, and this week's picks are good. We're talking a $228 down jacket for $99, an $88 polo for $39, $128 leggings for $49, and so much more.
Top Picks From The Winter Whites Collection (Women)
lululemon Fleece-Lined Running Vest
This lightweight, fleecy vest is designed to keep you warm so you're in peak condition for your winter workouts. It includes a back vent that's strategically placed to provide airflow, zippered exterior pockets (with a hidden sleeve for your phone!), a cinchable hem, and reflective details for heightened visibility.
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Long Wrap Sweater`
This versatile cardigan can be worn long or flipped upside down for a shorter look with a cascading collar. It's made of naturally thermoregulating, merino wool-blend fabric that's so soft you'll feel like you're wrapped in a blanket all day long.
lululemon Ribbed Softstreme Mid-Rise Pant 32.5-Inch
Made from lululemon's fan-fave Softstreme fabric that came out earlier in the year, this ribbed pant has a peach-fuzz touch that feels heavenly on your skin. It can be dressed up or down, making them a great wardrobe staple for the colder months.
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
Your basic cropped T-shirt, but better and softer. Made from ultra-soft Nulu fabric, this cropped tee is double layered for coverage, support, and an oh-so-soft feel on both sides. It's designed to contour your body and fit like a second skin, and it pairs perfectly with high-rise pants and other layers. As one shopper put it, "(lululemon) Absolutely understood the assignment with this tee. Literally the softest thing I have ever felt."
lululemon Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
An elevated take on "sweater weather," this wool-blend pullover features a relaxed collar that makes it perfect for dressing up or down. We love the fit of this sweater in particular — not too short, not too long, just right around the waistband.
Top Picks From Women's Back In Stock Gear
lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant Regular
The Dance Studio Pant has amassed a cult following over the years, and it often sells out super fast. It's just been restocked in the oh-so-trendy espresso shade, which goes with any OOTD aesthetic you're looking to achieve. It can be dressed up with a bra top and long sleeve or chic layers, or you can transform it into a cool streetwear look with a crop top and sunglasses or an oversized top and platform boots.
Track That High-Rise Lined Short 5-Inch
Run toward your goals with confidence in this high-rise, lined short. It's made from lightweight, stretchy fabric and a soft liner that's quick-drying and sweat-wicking, so you'll feel supported without restriction in movement.
lululemon Define Jacket Luon
The Define Jacket is another lululemon classic, and this gorgeous true navy color is finally back in stock (unsurprisingly, sizes are already starting to sell out). The form-fitting layer dynamically stretches and moves wtih your body, while providing airflow via the mesh back ventilation. Of course, we can't forget to mention the convertible sleeves that help protect your hands in chilly weather.
lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length
If your vibe for this season is chic, casual comfort, this wide-leg pant is a must-have. The bone color pairs gorgeously with crop tops, featuring a mid-rise, full-length design that sits just off the ground while hugging your waist. You can wear the drawcord out or hide it inside for a flat waistband, and it comes with pockets, too!
lululemon Super-Soft Adjustable Front-Wrap Bra Light Support, B-D Cups
This may just be the cutest sports bra we've ever seen. This adjustable, prosthetic-friendly bra is made from super-soft fabric that's smooth on the outside and brushed on the inside for a buttery soft touch on your skin. The front-wrap layers have a swan hook that allows you to easily adjust the fit, and we love that they can be adjusted independently to acommodate different volumes.
Top Picks From Women's We Made Too Much
Down for It All Jacket
The Down for It All Jacket is designed for those who love running, but not in cold weather. Made from water-resistant, Glyde fabric, the jacket holds warmth where you need it and includes stretchy fleece for freedom of movement.
lululemon Close-Fit Cotton-Blend Ribbed Beanie
This ribbed beanie is the perfect stocking stuffer or self-treat. It's strategicallyknit to maintain a close fit that offers cozy coverage and protection from chilly weather and bad hair days alike.
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4-Inch
The Hotty Hot short provides weightless coverage for all your movement, from long strides to deep squats and everything in between. It's equipped with an infinity drawcord for easy adjustment and reliable fit, while the mesh fabric panels help release heat and bring fresh air in.
lululemon All It Takes Nulu Long-Sleeve Shirt
This long-sleeve shirt features a gathered side detail and cropped silhouette that's as flattering as it is comfortable. It's designed with buttery-soft Nulu fabric that is lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking, and stretchy.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short with Pockets 6-Inch
Workout shorts that stay put, flatter your figure, and come with pockets?! These high-rise Align shorts are the whole package. Buttery-soft and lightweight, these shorts are amazing for yoga, low-impact workouts, or whenever you want to wear something super comfortable, TBH.
lululemon Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
This cropped version of the bestselling Define jacket is everything you could want in an outer layer. It comes with all the features of the classic Define design, from a streamlined silhouette to mesh back ventilation and convertible sleeves, plus a perfect fit that sits just right around the waistband.
lululemon Swift-Speed High-Rise Tight 28-Inch
Designed for running, these high-rise tights are made from slick fabric and feature a secure, supportive fit that stays put. The seams are strategically placed on the outside for minimized rubbing, and the zipper back pocket and drop-in side pockets hold all your essentials so you can focus on beating your personal best time.
lululemon Fleece-Lined Running Jacket
Featuring a classic, hip-length fit, this fleece-lined jacket is lightweight and stretchy while still keeping you warm. It comes with cool, ergonomic feature slike zippered exterior pockets, sleeve pocket, cinchable hem, reflective details, thumbholes, and back airflow panel so you can stay in peak condition no matter the weather.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Relaxed-Fit Polo Shirt
This polo will have at the top of your game, whether that be tennis, golf, or fashion. It's designed with minimal seams to reduce chafe, along with mesh construction for breathability. The cropped length cuts above the waist and features a loose fit with a little extra room for a relaxed fit that is comfortable and stylish at the same time.
