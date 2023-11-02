Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk Feud

Watch : Selling Sunset Newlywed Chrishell Stause Talks Marriage & New Season

Having to relive his exes fight on Selling Sunset? That's going to be a tough sell for Jason Oppenheim.

After a sneak peek at season seven of the Netflix series dropped earlier this week, the Oppenheim Group president shared how he really feels about Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk's tense discussion.

"Living through that was very difficult because I obviously care about them both a lot," he told People in an interview published Nov. 2. "And so it was just a complicated and very difficult situation for me. And honestly, watching it back, when I watched this season, was also difficult. I really felt anxious. I got a lot of anxiety watching it, which is odd."

And while Jason has seen heated moments play out on the show before, he acknowledged that this one was different for him.

"I would think that I am usually pretty good at watching this stuff calmly, but that gave me a lot of anxiety," he added, later sharing, "I knew about this scene because I was on the phone during the scene, so I don't think it made it any better or worse. It just reminded me that I need to live through this again when the show [airs]. Because you live through it once in real life, then you live through it again when you watch it for the first time and then you live through it when the audience watches it."