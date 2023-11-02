Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk Feud

After a sneak peek at Selling Sunset season seven dropped earlier this week, Jason Oppenheim shared his reaction to a tense discussion between his exes Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 02, 2023 4:35 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Selling Sunset Newlywed Chrishell Stause Talks Marriage & New Season

Having to relive his exes fight on Selling Sunset? That's going to be a tough sell for Jason Oppenheim.

After a sneak peek at season seven of the Netflix series dropped earlier this week, the Oppenheim Group president shared how he really feels about Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk's tense discussion.

"Living through that was very difficult because I obviously care about them both a lot," he told People in an interview published Nov. 2. "And so it was just a complicated and very difficult situation for me. And honestly, watching it back, when I watched this season, was also difficult. I really felt anxious. I got a lot of anxiety watching it, which is odd."

And while Jason has seen heated moments play out on the show before, he acknowledged that this one was different for him. 

"I would think that I am usually pretty good at watching this stuff calmly, but that gave me a lot of anxiety," he added, later sharing, "I knew about this scene because I was on the phone during the scene, so I don't think it made it any better or worse. It just reminded me that I need to live through this again when the show [airs]. Because you live through it once in real life, then you live through it again when you watch it for the first time and then you live through it when the audience watches it."

photos
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside

In case you missed it, the teaser showed Jason's then-girlfriend Marie-Lou calling him while she was out to lunch with Chrishell, who previously dated him. The model claimed the Days of Our Lives actress didn't want to be her friend and didn't ask her enough questions while they were all on vacation in Australia with Chrishell's partner G Flip. Meanwhile, Chrishell expressed how they don't have a deep relationship and pointed to how Marie-Lou didn't use the correct pronouns when talking about G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns (Marie-Lou later apologized).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiIhr974yl4&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eonline.com%2Fnews%2F1388909%2Fchrishell-stauses-feud-with-jason-oppenheims-ex-marie-lou-nurk-will-make-your-jaw-drop&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

3

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

But it looks like there won't be any similar sit-downs in the future as Jason told the magazine,"I think Chrishell has already told me that she's not going to lunch with any of my future girlfriends."

Jason and Marie-Lou announced their split in May, but he suggested they've remained on good terms.

"I care a lot about her and she's doing great," he continued. "It's not easy to go through this process. I mean, most of us have been around [the show] for a while, I think. So for Lou, this is really new and I think that comes with a certain level of anxiety. So I'm trying to calm those concerns. Sometimes that's what our conversations are about. But we're still good."

Jason and Chrishell—who split in 2021—are still friends too. But for those still shipping them together, let her be clear.

"It's never happening," Chrishell, who celebrated her Las Vegas wedding with G Flip earlier this year, wrote in an Instagram Stories post this August. "I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to."   

Courtesy of Netflix, Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Selling Sunset season seven premieres on Netflix Nov. 3. Until then, here's a recap of the love lives of the show's stars.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

3

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

4
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

5

Go Inside Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s Star-Studded Date Night