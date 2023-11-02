Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Reacts to Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk Feud

Having to relive his exes fight on Selling Sunset? That's going to be a tough sell for Jason Oppenheim.
After a sneak peek at season seven of the Netflix series dropped earlier this week, the Oppenheim Group president shared how he really feels about Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk's tense discussion.
"Living through that was very difficult because I obviously care about them both a lot," he told People in an interview published Nov. 2. "And so it was just a complicated and very difficult situation for me. And honestly, watching it back, when I watched this season, was also difficult. I really felt anxious. I got a lot of anxiety watching it, which is odd."
And while Jason has seen heated moments play out on the show before, he acknowledged that this one was different for him.
"I would think that I am usually pretty good at watching this stuff calmly, but that gave me a lot of anxiety," he added, later sharing, "I knew about this scene because I was on the phone during the scene, so I don't think it made it any better or worse. It just reminded me that I need to live through this again when the show [airs]. Because you live through it once in real life, then you live through it again when you watch it for the first time and then you live through it when the audience watches it."
In case you missed it, the teaser showed Jason's then-girlfriend Marie-Lou calling him while she was out to lunch with Chrishell, who previously dated him. The model claimed the Days of Our Lives actress didn't want to be her friend and didn't ask her enough questions while they were all on vacation in Australia with Chrishell's partner G Flip. Meanwhile, Chrishell expressed how they don't have a deep relationship and pointed to how Marie-Lou didn't use the correct pronouns when talking about G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns (Marie-Lou later apologized).
But it looks like there won't be any similar sit-downs in the future as Jason told the magazine,"I think Chrishell has already told me that she's not going to lunch with any of my future girlfriends."
Jason and Marie-Lou announced their split in May, but he suggested they've remained on good terms.
"I care a lot about her and she's doing great," he continued. "It's not easy to go through this process. I mean, most of us have been around [the show] for a while, I think. So for Lou, this is really new and I think that comes with a certain level of anxiety. So I'm trying to calm those concerns. Sometimes that's what our conversations are about. But we're still good."
Jason and Chrishell—who split in 2021—are still friends too. But for those still shipping them together, let her be clear.
"It's never happening," Chrishell, who celebrated her Las Vegas wedding with G Flip earlier this year, wrote in an Instagram Stories post this August. "I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to."
Selling Sunset season seven premieres on Netflix Nov. 3. Until then, here's a recap of the love lives of the show's stars.