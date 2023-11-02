Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She'll Take Cole Tucker's Last Name After Their Wedding

Vanessa Hudgens recently revealed if she'll swap her last name when she ties the knot with fiancé Cole Tucker.

Soon, Vanessa Hudgens can swap "T as in Troy" for "T as in Tucker."

The High School Musical alum recently shared where she stands on taking fiancé Cole Tucker's last name when she and the MLB player tie the knot. 

"Yeah I'm probably going to take it," Vanessa told Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a Nov. 2 appearance on the morning show. "Professionally, it's obviously going to stay the same, but yeah. Mrs. T."

The 34-year-old has been sharing her journey to the aisle since she and the baseball player got engaged in February. In fact, she recently celebrated with a spooky season themed Bachelorette trip to Aspen, Co., with a group of girlfriends, including her sister Stella, Sarah HylandBarbie actress Alexandra ShippHamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New.

In a snap the Spring Breakers actress shared to Instagram, her pals posed in all black around a dressed-in-white Vanessa. She captioned her Oct. 26 post, "Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?"

Vanessa officially revealed the answer during her Today appearance. 

"So I told my girlfriends to dress for my funeral," the Princess Switch star explained. "You know, because it's death to like my single self, death to Hudgens. Let's do it, but like really do it. So I sent them photos of like chic funeral wear."

Instagram (vanessahudgens)

But when it comes to spooky season, Cole doesn't share Vanessa's adoration—though the athlete is a team player about it. 

"He's just not like a seasonal person," she explained. "He didn't grow up super celebrating the holidays. I definitely come up with costumes for us, and I get it, and I'm like, 'Here you go babe!' And he throws it on and he's down to do it."

To relive Cole and Vanessa's romance from the very beginning, keep reading. 

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

