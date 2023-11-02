Vanessa Hudgens Reveals If She'll Take Cole Tucker's Last Name After Their Wedding

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

Soon, Vanessa Hudgens can swap "T as in Troy" for "T as in Tucker."

The High School Musical alum recently shared where she stands on taking fiancé Cole Tucker's last name when she and the MLB player tie the knot.

"Yeah I'm probably going to take it," Vanessa told Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during a Nov. 2 appearance on the morning show. "Professionally, it's obviously going to stay the same, but yeah. Mrs. T."

The 34-year-old has been sharing her journey to the aisle since she and the baseball player got engaged in February. In fact, she recently celebrated with a spooky season themed Bachelorette trip to Aspen, Co., with a group of girlfriends, including her sister Stella, Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New.

In a snap the Spring Breakers actress shared to Instagram, her pals posed in all black around a dressed-in-white Vanessa. She captioned her Oct. 26 post, "Love a theme night. Can you guess what it was?"