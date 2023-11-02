RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Weighs in on Kyle Richards' "Sad" Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Dorit Kemsley is still rooting for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is shedding new insight into her costars' ongoing separation, revealing her reaction to learning the news about their marital status earlier this year.
"I had known that they were having some trouble, but I think when I saw that article I was surprised because it felt like it was more than just trouble," Dorit exclusively told E! News. "I would say everyone was shocked. I love them both, I want them both to be happy. If that means it's not together, it's sad. That's why selfishly I feel very saddened by it."
Though Kyle and Mauricio—who share daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15—have recently said they are still working on their 27-year marriage, Dorit is as hopeful as Bravo fans are that the two can mend their relationship.
"Ultimately, if they decide that they're not going to be together, because that's not quite established yet," the Beverly Beach founder added, "it's like this overwhelming sadness and surprise."
During RHOBH's Nov. 1 episode, viewers saw Dorit try to get to the bottom of her former BFF's personal problems after drifting apart following the explosive season 12 reunion last year. So where does the Bravo stars' friendship stand today?
"As far as Kyle and I in our relationship, after the reunion last year Kyle really had distanced herself from a lot of her friends and certainly this group," Dorit explained. "Sadly, even I was part of the people that she distanced herself. We've since come back and Kyle and I are great friends. She's going through a lot. I am here for her and vice versa. I want the best for her and we're in a good place."
Dorit also gave her stamp of approval on Kyle's not-so-new friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.
"Everyone did get to meet Morgan," the 47-year-old shared. "She sings at an event that we have. I actually met Morgan a year before with Kyle in London. We had dinner for Mo's birthday, so I had met her and knew about her before this season."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
