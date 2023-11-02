RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Weighs in on Kyle Richards' "Sad" Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Watch : Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards Tense ‘RHOBH’ Preview

Dorit Kemsley is still rooting for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is shedding new insight into her costars' ongoing separation, revealing her reaction to learning the news about their marital status earlier this year.

"I had known that they were having some trouble, but I think when I saw that article I was surprised because it felt like it was more than just trouble," Dorit exclusively told E! News. "I would say everyone was shocked. I love them both, I want them both to be happy. If that means it's not together, it's sad. That's why selfishly I feel very saddened by it."

Though Kyle and Mauricio—who share daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15—have recently said they are still working on their 27-year marriage, Dorit is as hopeful as Bravo fans are that the two can mend their relationship.

"Ultimately, if they decide that they're not going to be together, because that's not quite established yet," the Beverly Beach founder added, "it's like this overwhelming sadness and surprise."