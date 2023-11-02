Exclusive

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Weighs in on Kyle Richards' "Sad" Separation From Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley shared new insight into costars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage troubles and revealed where she and Kyle stand amid the drama.

By Brett Malec Nov 02, 2023 4:39 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesKyle RichardsNBCU
Watch: Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards Tense ‘RHOBH’ Preview

Dorit Kemsley is still rooting for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is shedding new insight into her costars' ongoing separation, revealing her reaction to learning the news about their marital status earlier this year.

"I had known that they were having some trouble, but I think when I saw that article I was surprised because it felt like it was more than just trouble," Dorit exclusively told E! News. "I would say everyone was shocked. I love them both, I want them both to be happy. If that means it's not together, it's sad. That's why selfishly I feel very saddened by it."

Though Kyle and Mauricio—who share daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15—have recently said they are still working on their 27-year marriage, Dorit is as hopeful as Bravo fans are that the two can mend their relationship.

"Ultimately, if they decide that they're not going to be together, because that's not quite established yet," the Beverly Beach founder added, "it's like this overwhelming sadness and surprise."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

During RHOBH's Nov. 1 episode, viewers saw Dorit try to get to the bottom of her former BFF's personal problems after drifting apart following the explosive season 12 reunion last year. So where does the Bravo stars' friendship stand today?

"As far as Kyle and I in our relationship, after the reunion last year Kyle really had distanced herself from a lot of her friends and certainly this group," Dorit explained. "Sadly, even I was part of the people that she distanced herself. We've since come back and Kyle and I are great friends. She's going through a lot. I am here for her and vice versa. I want the best for her and we're in a good place."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Emily Shur/Bravo

Dorit also gave her stamp of approval on Kyle's not-so-new friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

"Everyone did get to meet Morgan," the 47-year-old shared. "She sings at an event that we have. I actually met Morgan a year before with Kyle in London. We had dinner for Mo's birthday, so I had met her and knew about her before this season."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season 13.

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

3

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

2

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Brother's Cause of Death

3

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

4
Exclusive

Sister Wives: Kody Reacts to Janelle's New Chapter Without Him

5

Go Inside Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s Star-Studded Date Night