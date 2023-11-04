Comfy Shoes for Walking All Day or Dancing All Night

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In my younger years I put my feet through hell. Yes, I was wearing cute, trendy shoes, but at the end of a day or night, I was limping home. Now that I'm older, wiser, but still very cool with great skin, I've realized that comfortable shoes are essential. Not only that, I've discovered that those comfy shoes can also be stylish and found on Amazon. And to save you time, I've put them all together in one list. These shoes are perfect for walking the dog, running into the office, grabbing coffee, dancing at a wedding, lounging at home, and more.
From wedge sneakers that give you a little lift to a classic pair of cozy UGGs, these shoes have glowing reviews from satisfied reviewers and won't break the bank, or your feet. Speaking of classic shoes, you'll also find Reeboks, Converse, adidas, and more, that offer timeless style and comfort. So, what are you waiting for?
Keep scrolling to find the comfiest shoes you'll find on Amazon. Your feet have never felt (or looked) so good.
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
Okay, sometimes you just have to wear uncomfortable shoes because they look so snatched. In that instance, you might want a backup pair of comfy ballet flats. These flats come in tons of styles and wide sizes, feature a memory foam insole, and are easy to fold up in your bag.
DADAWEN Women's Platform Lace-Up Wingtips
Trendy, chic, classic, comfortable -- these platform Oxford shoes have it all. Featuring a comfy lining, a slight lift, and metallic options, they'll take you from day to night without skipping a beat.
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Chambray
Amazon reviewers have given these relaxed slip-ons 38,000+ 5-star reviews for their durability, lightweight build, and comfort. They feature a soft memory foam insole, plus they're available in lots of colors and machine washable.
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt
With a sock-like design, these adidas sneakers are stretchy, easy to slip on and off, and go well with jeans or joggers. They come in a ton of different styles and colors and 16,000+ 5-star reviews, leaving one fan to report, "True to size, comfortable, look great. Very modern."
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Madison Slip On
Available in leopard, snake print, and so many more styles (including wide sizes), these Dr. Scholl's slip-ons go with any outfit. They feature a foam insole with built-in arch support and a padded collar in the back, which gives extra comfort if you're wearing them with or without socks. Plus, they're made with materials from recycled plastic bottles.
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hart Hidden Wedge Sneaker
For the times you want comfort, but also a little height, these wedge sneakers are the perfect solution. They have cushy memory foam insoles, zippers on the side for easy taking on and off, and a soft vegan suede upper. Wide sizes are available, as well as 13 other colors and styles.
Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots
Even if it's not raining, these Chelsea rain boots are super cute. They feature a soft foam insole for comfort, goring on the side for easy taking on and off, plus they're waterproof. This yellow pair adds a pop of color to any aesthetic, but they also come in other neutral tones.
DREAM PAIRS Women's Luvly Low Heel Pump Shoes
Heels that are comfortable and stylish? Are you sure? Yes! These popular heels have a padded insole for comfort and come in wide sizing. They're available in a bunch of colors and patinas, and one reviewer raved, "Very comfortable and heel height is just right for wearing long hours."
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
With a chic leopard accent and cushioned insole, these slip-on sneakers check all the boxes. You can toss the washing machine when they need a refresh, and they're available in wide sizing. They have 49,000+ 5-star reviews and this fan reported, "I love these shoes, they're super lightweight and comfortable, good for running or day-to-day activities."
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker
Whether you're out for a walk or running for a train, these classic Reeboks got you covered. They have a cushioned midsole, a soft terry liner that absorbs moisture (and keeps you dry), and they come in lots of colors and wide sizing. Plus, there's 28,000+ 5-star reviews, leaving one user to comment, "they are so comfortable and lightweight. I could just about sleep in them!"
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
It's hard to argue with Crocs' 461,000+ 5-star reviews. These shoes are lightweight, breathable, easy to clean, and have their own sense of style. One fan reported that the comfort level is outstanding due to the cushioned insole and arch support that seems to mold to their feet, adding, "I can walk in these Crocs for hours without any discomfort."
UGG Women's Classic Short II Boot
Speaking of comfort, let's talk UGGs. Just slip your feet in, to their soft sheepskin lining, and you'll feel cushioning, support, and warmth (without getting sweaty feet). The price tag may be high, but, according to the brand, they can last you five to 20 years with proper care. They come with 16,000+ 5-star reviews, hundreds of which describe UGGs as "perfect."
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Lug Sole Loafer
These platform loafers are perfect for dressing up or down. With metallic, glossy, and canvas options, and a cute tassel detail, they're classic and stylish for so many occasions. And for comfort, they feature ergonomic insoles, plus padding at key pressure points on your feet and come in wide sizing.
Converse Unisex Hi-Top Trainers
No comfortable shoes list would be complete without a classic pair of Converse high tops. They go with anything and bring a timeless style to any outfit. You can snag them in over 40 colors, too.
DREAM PAIRS Women's Military Combat Boots
These comfy combat boots are made for walking – and tons of other activities. They have a soft faux fur lining and a 1-inch heel for some height. But what really makes them stand out is the built-in zippered pocket for keys, credit cards, or cash, perfect for when you don't want to carry a bag.
BEARPAW Emma Short Women's Classic Winter Slip On Boots
If you want the look of UGGs, minus the price tag, then Bear Paws are the next best thing. They have a soft, cozy lining that's a blend of wool and sheepskin, and so comfy that one reviewer remarked, "These boots are so warm and feel like walking on fluffy clouds of happiness."
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
Featuring a low profile, that timeless adidas look, and a trendy white color, these Stan Smith shoes are a must-have. With sizing ranging from 3.5 to 15 and tons of colors and detailing, including metallic accents, you might need to get more than one pair. One fan raved, "They are comfortable and perfect to throw on with leggings or jeans."
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Feather Cloud Recovery Slide Sandals
These cushioned slides are perfect for slipping on to run errands, walk the dog, and so much more. They're flexible, waterproof, come in dozens of colors, and feature a molded footbed that's beyond comfortable.
