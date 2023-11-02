Save Up to 80% Off On Cashmere From Quince Which Shoppers Say "Feels Like a Cloud"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There is nothing that we love more than scoring some stylish fits at budget-friendly prices. Recently, we stumbled upon Quince, an affordable fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a plethora of luxe everyday basics with price tags that seem too good to be true. Especially, their current deals on cashmere—talk about a total game-changer!
Quince's dedication to providing high-quality cashmere at affordable prices has made them a favorite among shoppers looking for both style and comfort, with some even describing it as feeling like a "cloud" against the skin. And guess what? Quince doesn't stop at cashmere. They also offer a range of luxurious essentials like silk pajamas, chic tops, and more. So, if you're looking to revamp your style game without emptying your pockets, you've just stumbled upon your new best friend in the world of affordable luxury.
From cashmere cardigans and sweaters under $100 to silk camis and pajamas, we rounded up our favorite finds from Quince that we think you'll be just as obsessed with, especially in these cold, winter temperatures. Scroll below to check out some of our must-shop picks from Quince.
Quince Cashmere Deals
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Yes, you've read the price right. Even better, you can score this uber-comfy cashmere sweater in 17 hues to match every outfit and occasion.
Mongolian Cashmere Batwing Sweater
If you prefer a looser fit, this batwing cashmere sweater is a great option. It also comes in a bunch of versatile colorways.
Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater
This cashmere cardigan sweater rocks a slim, cropped fit that gives the classic cardigan a cool modern twist. It's also super soft, making it a timeless piece that you can layer up or flaunt solo.
Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress
Sweater dress weather is upon us, so stock up now and save.
Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
During the winter season, everyone needs a classic turtleneck sweater they can always count on to keep them toasty warm. This cashmere turtleneck top from Quince is available in eight colors and has a relaxed fit that never goes out of style.
Mongolian Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie
Up your hoodie game with this cashmere zip hoodie from Quince. It's made from quality cashmere that's three times as warm as wool, and its classic fit with raglan sleeves exudes that effortless vintage-sportswear vibe we all love.
Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater
How perfect is this sweater for cuddling up inside and reading a thrilling novel on a weekend day?
Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater
Who can resist a classic fisherman knit? Not us! This traditional style takes on a whole new level of luxury, featuring a lightweight, super-soft knit made from cashmere that's absolutely irresistible. Did we mention it's 69% off right now?
Quince Luxury Essentials
Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami
You can never have too many silk camisoles! They're perfect for layering or wearing alone.
Lightweight Down Puffer Vest
Puffer vests like this one come in handy when we are in-between seasons and you don't want to commit to a coat.
100% Washable Silk Pajama Button Up Top
Count sheep in style and comfort with this 100% mulberry silk PJ top. Even better, you can wash it with ease.
While you're shopping, check out this Quince carry-on luggage that's the ultimate travel necessity we can't imagine life without.