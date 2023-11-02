Save Up to 80% Off On Cashmere From Quince Which Shoppers Say "Feels Like a Cloud"

Cashmere sweaters for $50? Umm yes, please!

By Emily Spain, Camila Quimper Nov 02, 2023 6:35 PMTags
Shop Quince CashmereE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Quince

There is nothing that we love more than scoring some stylish fits at budget-friendly prices. Recently, we stumbled upon Quince, an affordable fashion and lifestyle brand that offers a plethora of luxe everyday basics with price tags that seem too good to be true. Especially, their current deals on cashmere—talk about a total game-changer!

Quince's dedication to providing high-quality cashmere at affordable prices has made them a favorite among shoppers looking for both style and comfort, with some even describing it as feeling like a "cloud" against the skin. And guess what? Quince doesn't stop at cashmere. They also offer a range of luxurious essentials like silk pajamas, chic tops, and more. So, if you're looking to revamp your style game without emptying your pockets, you've just stumbled upon your new best friend in the world of affordable luxury.

From cashmere cardigans and sweaters under $100 to silk camis and pajamas, we rounded up our favorite finds from Quince that we think you'll be just as obsessed with, especially in these cold, winter temperatures. Scroll below to check out some of our must-shop picks from Quince.

Quince Cashmere Deals

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Yes, you've read the price right. Even better, you can score this uber-comfy cashmere sweater in 17 hues to match every outfit and occasion.

$128
$50
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Batwing Sweater

If you prefer a looser fit, this batwing cashmere sweater is a great option. It also comes in a bunch of versatile colorways.

$199
$79.90
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater

This cashmere cardigan sweater rocks a slim, cropped fit that gives the classic cardigan a cool modern twist. It's also super soft, making it a timeless piece that you can layer up or flaunt solo.

$135
$69.90
Quince
read
The Best Gifts That Only Look Expensive But Won’t Break the Bank

Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress

Sweater dress weather is upon us, so stock up now and save.

$298
$99.90
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

During the winter season, everyone needs a classic turtleneck sweater they can always count on to keep them toasty warm. This cashmere turtleneck top from Quince is available in eight colors and has a relaxed fit that never goes out of style. 

$195
$79.90
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie

Up your hoodie game with this cashmere zip hoodie from Quince. It's made from quality cashmere that's three times as warm as wool, and its classic fit with raglan sleeves exudes that effortless vintage-sportswear vibe we all love. 

$155
$99.90
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater

How perfect is this sweater for cuddling up inside and reading a thrilling novel on a weekend day?

$199
$99.90
Quince

Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater

Who can resist a classic fisherman knit? Not us! This traditional style takes on a whole new level of luxury, featuring a lightweight, super-soft knit made from cashmere that's absolutely irresistible. Did we mention it's 69% off right now?

$325
$99.90
Quince

Quince Luxury Essentials

Washable Stretch Silk V-Neck Cami

You can never have too many silk camisoles! They're perfect for layering or wearing alone.

$100
$39.90
Quince

Lightweight Down Puffer Vest

Puffer vests like this one come in handy when we are in-between seasons and you don't want to commit to a coat.

$139
$39.90
Quince

100% Washable Silk Pajama Button Up Top

Count sheep in style and comfort with this 100% mulberry silk PJ top. Even better, you can wash it with ease.

$190
$59.90
Quince

While you're shopping, check out this Quince carry-on luggage that's the ultimate travel necessity we can't imagine life without.

