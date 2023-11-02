Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Shares Insight Into His Bond With Timothée Chalamet

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Cheeky Reference to Timothée Chalamet

It turns out these stars are more than just goodfellas—they're also dinner buddies.

Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca Scorsese recently opened up the sweet bond her dad and Timothée Chalamet developed after working together on a Chanel commercial earlier this year.

"He's lovely," Francesca, who also acted in the commercial, told E! News of Timothée at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards Nov. 1. "He comes to dinner sometimes at my parents' house. So it's cute, it's nice."

As for whether the Dune actor's girlfriend Kylie Jenner has made an appearance at one of these dinners?

"No, never, she hasn't been yet," the 23-year-old noted. "But we'll see, who knows?"

And though they might not have broken bread together yet, Martin, Francesca, Timothée and the makeup mogul all found themselves in the same room for the Innovator Awards, at which Kylie and the legendary director were both honored.