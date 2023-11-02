Exclusive

Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Shares Insight Into His Bond With Timothée Chalamet

Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca recently revealed details of the sweet bond her dad and Timothée Chalamet share.

It turns out these stars are more than just goodfellas—they're also dinner buddies. 

Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca Scorsese recently opened up the sweet bond her dad and Timothée Chalamet developed after working together on a Chanel commercial earlier this year. 

"He's lovely," Francesca, who also acted in the commercial, told E! News of Timothée at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards Nov. 1. "He comes to dinner sometimes at my parents' house. So it's cute, it's nice."

As for whether the Dune actor's girlfriend Kylie Jenner has made an appearance at one of these dinners?

"No, never, she hasn't been yet," the 23-year-old noted. "But we'll see, who knows?"

And though they might not have broken bread together yet, Martin, Francesca, Timothée and the makeup mogul all found themselves in the same room for the Innovator Awards, at which Kylie and the legendary director were both honored.

For her part, Kylie was honored with the Brand award, presented to her by friend and designer Haider Ackerman, while Timothée was at the ceremony to present the Killers of the Flower Moon director with the Film award. 

JB Lacroix / Noam Galai / Getty Images

And though Kylie and the Call Me By Your Name actor—who first went public with their romance in September—didn't pose for any pictures together on the carpet, they were all smiles as they sat together during the ceremony.

Keep reading to see more of the couple's date night in New York City. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

All Smiles

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were both seen grinning from ear to ear during the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Stage Presence

The Wonka star presented director Martin Scorsese with the Film award.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Movie Magic

The Dune star and Academy Award winner posed for a picture during the ceremony.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Keeping Up

The Khy founder shared her speech after she accepted the Brand award during the gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Dynamic Duo

Kylie and designer Haider Ackermann snapped a photo togetehr during the event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Best Buds

Timothée and Trevor Noah were seen posing for a pic while sitting side-by-side.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Close as Ever

The pair, who went public with their romance in Sept. 2023, seemed closer than ever during their NYC date night.

