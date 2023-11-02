Succession’s Alan Ruck Involved in 4-Vehicle Car Crash at Hollywood Pizzeria

Alan Ruck was in a scary multi-car collision.
The Succession star was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Hollywood that resulted in a pickup truck slamming into the side of a pizzeria, law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.
The crash occurred on Halloween night around 9 p.m. near the intersection of LaBrea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, two law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles.
Footage from a security camera video, per the outlet, captured a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck as it rear-ended another car at a stoplight, before striking a BMW SUV. After hitting the two vehicles, the truck then ended up partially inside Raffallo's Pizza.
Ambulances were requested for two people, a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, according to NBC News, whose identities have not been publicly disclosed. The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed to the outlet that a third person, a 32-year-old man, was hospitalized, though the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
The cause behind the crashes, according the publication, was not immediately made clear. The LAPD is currently investigating.
E! News has reached out to Ruck's rep for comment and has not heard back.
Ruck, 67, has most notably gained recognition over the past few years for his role as the scene-stealing Connor Roy in HBO's Succession. As the satirical drama came to end after four seasons earlier this year, the Ferris Buller's Day Off star opened up about the ups and downs of his career.
"There were a lot of spotty years where I was just, like, basically making just enough money to stay alive," he told the New York Times in May. "When people would come up during that period and say something about Ferris Bueller it would kind of really irritate me because I felt, well, that was it. That was my shot."
But the arrival of Succession would change everything.
"Hands down the best writing I've ever encountered, week after week," Ruck told the outlet. "But I do think that it'd be fun to move on to something else."
