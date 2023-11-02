Succession’s Alan Ruck Involved in 4-Vehicle Car Crash at Hollywood Pizzeria

Watch : Alan Ruck Dishes on "Fun" Role in "The Dropout"

Alan Ruck was in a scary multi-car collision.

The Succession star was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Hollywood that resulted in a pickup truck slamming into the side of a pizzeria, law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.

The crash occurred on Halloween night around 9 p.m. near the intersection of LaBrea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, two law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles.

Footage from a security camera video, per the outlet, captured a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck as it rear-ended another car at a stoplight, before striking a BMW SUV. After hitting the two vehicles, the truck then ended up partially inside Raffallo's Pizza.

Ambulances were requested for two people, a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, according to NBC News, whose identities have not been publicly disclosed. The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed to the outlet that a third person, a 32-year-old man, was hospitalized, though the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause behind the crashes, according the publication, was not immediately made clear. The LAPD is currently investigating.

E! News has reached out to Ruck's rep for comment and has not heard back.