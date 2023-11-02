Sister Wives: Kody Brown Shares His Honest Reaction to Ex Janelle’s New Chapter

Watch : Kody Brown Tours Janelle Brown's New Apartment

Janelle Brown is opening the door to her new apartment—and new era without Kody Brown.

In a sneak peek at the Nov. 5 episode of Sister Wives shared exclusively with E! News, fans watch the Brown patriarch stop by to see his ex's place and their daughter Savanah amid their separation. And it looks like Janelle is feeling right at home.

"I guess in a way this has been a nice space because he's not ever been into this space," she explains in the preview. "So, it feels like it's kind of my space. I've sort of liked having it as kind of my little sanctuary."

And while Kody compliments Janelle on her new residence, he admits the moment is a little awkward.

"I don't know how weird this is," he says in a confessional after Janelle tells him she needs help hanging up some artwork. "I mean, maybe it's just a test. 'Hey, will you come over and hang pictures?' ‘Sure, OK.' I mean, I've been married to four women. Everything's a test. ‘Pick me, pick me. Do something for me. Do something for me.' That's what plural marriage can feel like sometimes."