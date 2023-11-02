Why Olivia Rodrigo and Actor Louis Partridge Are Sparking Romance Rumors

Much like Enola Holmes, the internet is on the case.
And they've put together quite the theory that Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge might be at the onset of a burgeoning romance.
The two 20-year-olds have recently been spotted spending time together in London, as seen in images shared to social media, and they're looking quite cozy. In one of the snaps, the two even appear to have their arms wrapped around the other's waist, while Olivia smiles at the Enola Holmes actor in festive Halloween-inspired cat ears in a second pic.
The pair were also captured together in a number of selfies with fans—some in which the GUTS artist is rocking the same black cat ears, while Louis hangs surreptitiously in the background, and in another where the two are out of costume, looking all smiles as the pose with a fan.
E! News has reached out to reps for both Olivia and Louis but has not yet heard back.
shortly after her six-month relationship with music producer Adam Faze had ended, Olivia was linked to DJ Zack Bia back in February 2022, but their romance had fizzled out by August of that year. The "vampire" singer also got the internet talking when she was seen with TikToker Vinnie Hacker that May, though a romance between the two was never confirmed.
Ahead of her second album's release, the Disney Channel alum reflected on her experience dating in the public eye after the release of her ultra-popular debut album Sour in May 2021.
"I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after Sour came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be," Olivia told The New York Times in an interview published Aug. 24. "And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn't have—dated people that I shouldn't have."
In fact in reality, Olivia clarified, "I'm very tame."