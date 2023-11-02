Why Olivia Rodrigo and Actor Louis Partridge Are Sparking Romance Rumors

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Reunite on Red Carpet: SEE PICS!

Much like Enola Holmes, the internet is on the case.

And they've put together quite the theory that Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge might be at the onset of a burgeoning romance.

The two 20-year-olds have recently been spotted spending time together in London, as seen in images shared to social media, and they're looking quite cozy. In one of the snaps, the two even appear to have their arms wrapped around the other's waist, while Olivia smiles at the Enola Holmes actor in festive Halloween-inspired cat ears in a second pic.

The pair were also captured together in a number of selfies with fans—some in which the GUTS artist is rocking the same black cat ears, while Louis hangs surreptitiously in the background, and in another where the two are out of costume, looking all smiles as the pose with a fan.

