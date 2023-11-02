Khloe Kardashian’s Son Tatum Is Fast and Furious in Dwayne Johnson Transformation

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum Thompson took down the Halloween competition with his Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson inspired costume.

Central intelligence says this look is a knock-out.

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to show off her 15-month-old son Tatum Thompson's various Halloween costumes, and the cuteness levels were off the charts. But amid his Godfather, Yoda and lumberjack looks, one costume reigned supreme—the youngster recreated Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's infamous yet iconic '90s photo. You know the one, where he's surreptitiously leaning against a stair case, letting his black turtleneck, chunky chain and fanny pack do all the talking. 

For his part, Tatum absolutely nailed the look. In the images shared by his mom, the toddler looks the spitting image of a much younger Dwayne, recreating the look down to the Fast and Furious actor's silver wristwatch. Khloe captioned her Nov. 1 post, which also features a side by side of her little one and Dwayne , "Tatum in a FEW of his costumes."

The Good American founder's post was also filled with adoring comments, including from uncle Rob Kardashian who added three crying emojis to the comment section. Another use wrote, "Tatum won Halloween period," and a third added, "Baby the rock is SOOOOO DAMNN CUTEEEEE."

And though the fanny pack photo has haunted Dwayne in the decades since it was first taken, the Moana star has taken it all in stride. 

In fact, last year he revealed what was in the accessory, telling E! News' Daily Pop in March 2022, "Phone numbers. And stuff like that," adding with a laugh that it also had "a lot of inappropriate things I can't mention right now."

Instagram (khloekardashian)

