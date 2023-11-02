Go Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Star-Studded Date Night in NYC

For Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards doubled as a glorious date night. See the pics of the couple at the event.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's latest date night was innovative for more reasons than one.

The cosmetics mogul and Dune star were each in attendance for the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. This year's awards gala doubled as a date night for the two, who went public with their romance back in September.

Though the pair didn't pose for pics together on the red carpet, they did sit side-by-side during the star-studded event held at the Museum of Modern Art. 

Kylie, 26, was honored with the publication's Brand award, accepting the trophy presented to her by French designer and friend Haider Ackermann. And as the Kardashians star—who stunned in a dark brown custom Ferragamo top and full-length skirt—acknowledged, she was "proud" to accept the keepsake.

"I've always loved beauty and fashion," she shared in her speech, "and to be recognized for the success of my brands I built and my new [line] Khy that launched today, it's so special to me, so thank you."

photos
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: Romance Rewind

Meanwhile, Timothée, 27, was on hand to present the Film award to director Martin Scorsese, with the ceremony coming on the heels of their collaboration together for a fragrance campaign.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

But there's more where that came from. Keep reading to get an inside at the couple's illustrious date night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

All Smiles

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were both seen grinning from ear to ear during the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Stage Presence

The Wonka star presented director Martin Scorsese with the Film award.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Movie Magic

The Dune star and Academy Award winner posed for a picture during the ceremony.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Keeping Up

The Khy founder shared her speech after she accepted the Brand award during the gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Dynamic Duo

Kylie and designer Haider Ackermann snapped a photo togetehr during the event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Best Buds

Timothée and Trevor Noah were seen posing for a pic while sitting side-by-side.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Close as Ever

The pair, who went public with their romance in Sept. 2023, seemed closer than ever during their NYC date night.

