Go Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Star-Studded Date Night in NYC

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Cheeky Reference to Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's latest date night was innovative for more reasons than one.

The cosmetics mogul and Dune star were each in attendance for the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. This year's awards gala doubled as a date night for the two, who went public with their romance back in September.

Though the pair didn't pose for pics together on the red carpet, they did sit side-by-side during the star-studded event held at the Museum of Modern Art.

Kylie, 26, was honored with the publication's Brand award, accepting the trophy presented to her by French designer and friend Haider Ackermann. And as the Kardashians star—who stunned in a dark brown custom Ferragamo top and full-length skirt—acknowledged, she was "proud" to accept the keepsake.

"I've always loved beauty and fashion," she shared in her speech, "and to be recognized for the success of my brands I built and my new [line] Khy that launched today, it's so special to me, so thank you."