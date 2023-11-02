Tori Spelling Spotted Packing on the PDA With New Man Amid Dean McDermott Breakup

Watch : Tori Spelling Says She's Been Hospitalized for 4 Days

Same zip code, new man.

Tori Spelling was recently spotted kissing Ryan Cramer while out in downtown Los Angeles. The PDA-filled night out comes on the heels of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's breakup from husband Dean McDermott earlier this year after more than a decade of marriage.

For the occasion, Tori sported a black top and pants, while Ryan—who is the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., per his LinkedIn—donned black pants, a gray coat and glasses. In one picture, the two share a passionate kiss, with the True Tori star wrapping her arms around Ryan's neck.

E! News has reached out to reps for Dean and Tori and has not heard back.

Tori and Ryan's outing comes a month after Dean was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo—who works as a Senior Account Executive at Conscious Community Global, according to her LinkedIn—while walking into the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles, per pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.