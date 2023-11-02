Tori Spelling Spotted Packing on the PDA With New Man Amid Dean McDermott Breakup

Same zip code, new man.
Tori Spelling was recently spotted kissing Ryan Cramer while out in downtown Los Angeles. The PDA-filled night out comes on the heels of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's breakup from husband Dean McDermott earlier this year after more than a decade of marriage.
For the occasion, Tori sported a black top and pants, while Ryan—who is the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., per his LinkedIn—donned black pants, a gray coat and glasses. In one picture, the two share a passionate kiss, with the True Tori star wrapping her arms around Ryan's neck.
E! News has reached out to reps for Dean and Tori and has not heard back.
Tori and Ryan's outing comes a month after Dean was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo—who works as a Senior Account Executive at Conscious Community Global, according to her LinkedIn—while walking into the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles, per pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.
Back in June, Dean—who tied the knot with Tori in 2006—announced the two had parted ways, and asked for privacy when it comes to their five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6.
"It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Dean, who also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, added, "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."
Tori has not yet publicly commented on the split. However, she has shared glimpses of her family life over the past few months—including her family's recent visit to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.
"Thank you @unistudios for our family yearly tradition of attending @horrornights," the 50-year-old wrote alongside a family shot at the park Oct. 18. "So excited that @hattie_mid and #finn could finally join @stella_mcdermott08 and @liammcdermott___ this year. We had best time! ‘Till next year… our fave horror season experience. #halloweenhorrornights."