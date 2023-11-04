The Rockin' Meaning Behind Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Name Revealed

Watch : Travis Barker Reveals His Baby Son's Name

There's more than you know to the name of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy.

The Blink-182 drummer recently confirmed that his first child with the Kardashians star will be named Rocky Thirteeen Barker. And though the couple—who announced Kourtney's pregnancy in June—are still waiting with baited breath for their son's arrival, little Rocky's unconventional moniker has been on his father's mind for quite some time now.

Travis first expressed interest in the name back in July, sharing it's "been going through my head lately."

"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained of the meaning behind the name during an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series.

The 47-year-old added at the time that it also pays tribute to 1976's Rocky, which he described as "the greatest boxing movie of all time."

As for the middle name? "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time," noted the musician, who has "1" and "3" tattooed on a skull near his elbow.