The Rockin' Meaning Behind Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Name Revealed

There's more than you know to the name of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy.
The Blink-182 drummer recently confirmed that his first child with the Kardashians star will be named Rocky Thirteeen Barker. And though the couple—who announced Kourtney's pregnancy in June—are still waiting with baited breath for their son's arrival, little Rocky's unconventional moniker has been on his father's mind for quite some time now.
Travis first expressed interest in the name back in July, sharing it's "been going through my head lately."
"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," he explained of the meaning behind the name during an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series.
The 47-year-old added at the time that it also pays tribute to 1976's Rocky, which he described as "the greatest boxing movie of all time."
As for the middle name? "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time," noted the musician, who has "1" and "3" tattooed on a skull near his elbow.
And it's apparent that Travis is a fan of movie-inspired monikers. After all, his 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker shares her name with the main character from one of his favorite films, True Romance.
"We all have very authentic, weird names," the teen admitted to E! News this fall, adding that she "definitely" is feeling the name Rocky for her new baby brother. "I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
In addition to Alabama, Travis' blended family includes son Landon Barker, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as Kourtney's three kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with her former partner Scott Disick.
As for how Kourtney feels about her large brood with her rocker husband? "I love the idea of a blended family," she said on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I think the more kids the merrier and it's like more people to love. I am really close to Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
To see the Kardashian-Barkers' sweetest moments together, keep reading.