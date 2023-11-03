Why Kendall Jenner Was Ready for Bad Bunny to Hop Into Her Life

Watch : Bad Bunny Gives Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

Five years ago, Kendall Jenner was "ready to wait."

Discussing how friends called her "Mama Ken" because she inevitably ended up in the parental role when everyone else was cutting loose, the model told Vogue that, as far as becoming an actual mom went, "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

Which, at 23, probably felt very far away.

"I'm excited for that time in my life," Kendall reiterated to WSJ. Magazine earlier this year. "I just know it's not right now."

And though The Kardashians star is turning 28 on Nov. 3, rest assured this is not a call for her to make good on her 2018 guesstimate. She's got her blood relatives for that.

Mom Kris Jenner "will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!" Kendall shared on E!'s Daily Pop in April 2022, noting that younger sister and mother of two Kylie Jenner is also not-so-subtly hoping to be throwing her a baby shower sooner rather than later.