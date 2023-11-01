Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Halloween Costume

Schitt's Creek alum Emily Hampshire issued an apology for poking fun at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial with her Halloween costume: "I am deeply sorry and ashamed."

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 01, 2023 11:59 PMTags
ControversyJohnny DeppHalloweenAmber HeardCelebrities
Watch: Johnny Depp Donating $1M Settlement From Amber Heard

Emily Hampshire has found herself in hot water over her Halloween costume.

The Schitt's Creek alum issued a public apology after she and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, respectively, for the spooky holiday.

As seen in photos previously posted to her Instagram, Hampshire donned a striped suit with her brown hair slicked back to resemble what the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore to his 2022 defamation trial against his ex-wife, while another Halloween partygoer was clad in a frilly blouse similar to one of Heard's courtroom looks. Their costume was complete with a wine bottle and fake poop as references to highly publicized parts of the former couple's legal saga.

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I've ever done," Hampshire wrote on Nov. 1, after deleting images of the costume from her account. "For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe."

photos
25 Secrets of Schitt's Creek Revealed

Writing that domestic abuse allegations are "never, ever funny," the Canadian actress continued, "These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future I will do better. I'm so sorry." 

 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Athenna Crosby Recalls Last Meeting With Matthew Perry Before He Died

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

The controversial getup came more than a year after Depp, 60, took Heard, 37, to court over an essay she penned for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." During the weekslong trial, both Depp and Heard testified that they were abused by the other over the course of their marriage.

A jury in Virginia ultimately sided with Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was later reduced to $350,000 per the state's limit. Meanwhile, Heard was awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages as part of her countersuit against Depp.

Though Heard—who wed Depp in 2015 and finalized their divorce 2017—initially filed an appeal, she announced her decision to settle the defamation case in December. "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," the Aquaman star said in a statement at the time. "In settling this case, I am choosing the freedom to dedicate my time to the work that helped me heal after my divorce; work that exists in realms in which I feel seen, heard and believed, and which I know I can effect change."

Getty Images

After Hampshire posted photos of her Halloween costume, some social media users took issue with how she was rehashing the legal ordeal. "It really is a special kind of depraved to keep the costumes going a full year and a half later," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "@emilyhampshire clearly felt the need to rise to the task."

Another X user wrote, "This is so beyond disappointing to see from @emilyhampshire. Words can't articulate how let down and disgusted I feel."

For other costumes celebs wore this Halloween, keep reading.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

There was no fowl play at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween blowout, where she transformed into a peacock with a group of nine acrobats.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was right by her side in his egg-celent outfit.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni Klum

Heidi's model daughter was dressed to impress in a pink wig and matching lingerie reminiscent of the Strawberry Shortcake character.

Instagram

Zayn Malik

The One Direction star was unrecognizable as Voldemort from Harry Potter.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Rachel Zegler & Josh Rivera

Hopefully the Snow White actress brought Scooby Snacks! The pair were ready to solve a mystery as Daphne and Fred.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taylor Lautner & Taylor Dome

The Twilight star and podcaster transformed into Saturday Night Live sketch characters from "YEET SKRT," starring Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Alix Earle

The influencer was Jadis the White Witch from Narnia at Heidi Klum's party.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star got the party started at Heidi Klum's festivities.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The "WAP" star made herself at home at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

The Queen of Hearts arrived to Megan Thee Stallion's Alice in Wonderland celebration.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ice Spice

The rising star was Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 performance at Prudential Center on Oct. 28 in New Jersey.

TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikTok star was in vogue for Halloween, dressing as Madonna in her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

@reubenmoore

G Flip & Chrishell Stause

The couple closed the deal on dressing as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch from the "One of Your Girls" music video. Chrishell joked of the final product, "We haven’t stopped laughing since."

TikTok

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

TikTok

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker took a bite out of the holiday as Snow White.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Colman Domingo

The Euphoria actor was prepared to yell, "Ready, set, action!"

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

James Charles

The influencer was not clowning around this Halloween.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter gave a clever shoutout to Tilda Swinton.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Darren Criss

The Glee star went disco!

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Twilight alum (right) and her fiancée partied with friends while embracing tropical vibes.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale

The actress captioned her look, "Barbarella/Pennywise space clowning."

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton

The DJ went as Katy Perry—"one of my iconic Queens," as she put it—dressed as a mushroom.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton

The Jersey Shore star and her wrestler fiancé proved that life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie and Ken. 

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The couple rocked out as Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson

The actress gave vampire vibes in her black ensemble this year.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila embraced her lover while dressed as Julie Newmar’s Catwoman. 

TikTok

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Instagram/@rosalia.vt

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Athenna Crosby Recalls Last Meeting With Matthew Perry Before He Died

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

4

See the Photo of Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Paris PDA

5

See Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Twin During Red Carpet Outing