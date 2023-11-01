Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Halloween Costume

Watch : Johnny Depp Donating $1M Settlement From Amber Heard

Emily Hampshire has found herself in hot water over her Halloween costume.

The Schitt's Creek alum issued a public apology after she and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, respectively, for the spooky holiday.

As seen in photos previously posted to her Instagram, Hampshire donned a striped suit with her brown hair slicked back to resemble what the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore to his 2022 defamation trial against his ex-wife, while another Halloween partygoer was clad in a frilly blouse similar to one of Heard's courtroom looks. Their costume was complete with a wine bottle and fake poop as references to highly publicized parts of the former couple's legal saga.

"I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I've ever done," Hampshire wrote on Nov. 1, after deleting images of the costume from her account. "For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe."