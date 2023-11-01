Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Debuts Buzzed Hair and Tattoo Look for Halloween

Saint West's Halloween costume is total goals.
After all, the 7-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went all out as a zombified version of his favorite soccer player Neymar on All Hallow's Eve.
As seen in Instagram photos posted by Kim on Nov. 1, her second oldest child got the sides of his head shaved to look the part of the athlete. In addition to rocking an Al Hilal jersey, Saint's transformation into Neymar also included donning temporary tattoos of the 31-year-old's very real ink on his arms and legs.
To complete the undead look, Saint was drenched in fake blood with a soccer ball protruding from his chest. He also enlisted a friend to play a zombified version of soccer superstar Lionel Messi.
Kim wrote in the caption of her post, "Saint as Zombie Neymar JR."
But Saint wasn't the only Kardashian kid who got all dressed up for Halloween. His older sister North West rocked not one, but four different costumes this spooky season.
First, the 10-year-old appeared as dad Kanye's "Dropout bear" mascot—which was featured on the cover of the rapper's 2007 album Graduation—in an Oct. 28 TikTok video. She then dressed up as Dionne from Clueless as part of a mother-daughter costume with Kim, who went as the character's BFF Cher—before stepping into the iconic velour tracksuit of Raven-Symoné's Galleria for a Cheetah Girls-themed group ensemble with cousin Penelope Disick and a friend.
To cap it all off, North and Penelope, 11, channeled their inner Disney princesses as Tiana and Lottie from 2009's The Princess and the Frog in an Oct. 31 TikTok clip.
Can't get enough of Halloween? Keep scrolling to see all the celeb costumes this year!