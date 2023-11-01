Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Debuts Buzzed Hair and Tattoo Look for Halloween

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 7-year-old son Saint West shaved a part of his head and got fake tattoos as a part of his Halloween costume of a zombified version of soccer star Neymar.

Saint West's Halloween costume is total goals.

After all, the 7-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went all out as a zombified version of his favorite soccer player Neymar on All Hallow's Eve.

As seen in Instagram photos posted by Kim on Nov. 1, her second oldest child got the sides of his head shaved to look the part of the athlete. In addition to rocking an Al Hilal jersey, Saint's transformation into Neymar also included donning temporary tattoos of the 31-year-old's very real ink on his arms and legs.

To complete the undead look, Saint was drenched in fake blood with a soccer ball protruding from his chest. He also enlisted a friend to play a zombified version of soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Kim wrote in the caption of her post, "Saint as Zombie Neymar JR."

But Saint wasn't the only Kardashian kid who got all dressed up for Halloween. His older sister North West rocked not one, but four different costumes this spooky season.

