Lindsay Lohan Gives Details on That Fetch Mean Girls Reunion

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Recalls Being a "Baby" On-Set of Mean Girls

Get in loser, we're going back to North Shore High School.

Mean Girls costars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited to reprise their roles as Cady Heron, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners for a new Walmart Black Friday ad released Nov. 1.

And while the rules of feminism have changed since the movie came out in 2004, getting the Plastics back together was a totally grool experience for Lindsay, now 37.

"It was so nice being back together after all these years," the Parent Trap actress said in a statement to E! News. "It was great catching up with everyone."

And according to Lacey, it was even more fun than going to Taco Bell.

"It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay," the 41-year-old added. "It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years."

But the trio weren't the only ones inviting fans to sit with them once again. The commercial also included cameos from Daniel Franzese, who played Cady's friend Damian, and Rajiv Surendra, who portrayed Mathletes captain and aspiring emcee Kevin G.