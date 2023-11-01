See the Photo of Sophie Turner and Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson's Paris PDA

The Queen of the North is getting cozy in Paris.
Sophie Turner was photographed out and about in the City of Love, kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage.
The pair was seen packing on the PDA Oct. 28, when the newly blonde Game of Thrones alum wrapped her arms around the 29-year-old while he held her close and planted a kiss on her lips.
For the occasion, Sophie donned an all-black outfit, which included a trench coat and loafers. The 27-year-old wore her hair in braids and accessorized with a red baseball cap and turquoise bag. Meanwhile, Peregrine wore a black jacket, a brown scarf and jeans.
Later in the day, the two attended the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France, according to The Sun. During their outing, Peregrine supported Sophie as she helped reveal the Rugby World Cup trophy.
E! News has reached out to Sophie and Peregrine's reps for comment and has not heard back.
As for his dating history? Well, before the socialite was seen locking lips with Sophie, he was linked to Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.
Two months ago, it was reported that Peregrine and the model broke up after three years of dating.
In September, Sophie went through her own breakup with the Jonas Brothers singer, with whom she shares daughter Willa, 3, and a daughter whose initials are D.J., 15 months.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the exes wrote in a Sept. 6 Instagram post. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Since then, Sophie and Joe have agreed on custody arrangements and are focused on raising their kids.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the pair wrote in a joint statement to E! News last month. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
But along with Sophie's trip out with Peregrine, she's also been spending time with bestie Taylor Swift. For a look at their recent New York City adventure, keep reading.