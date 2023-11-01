See the Photo of Sophie Turner and Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson's Paris PDA

Watch : Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing Peregrine Pearson

The Queen of the North is getting cozy in Paris.

Sophie Turner was photographed out and about in the City of Love, kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage.

The pair was seen packing on the PDA Oct. 28, when the newly blonde Game of Thrones alum wrapped her arms around the 29-year-old while he held her close and planted a kiss on her lips.

For the occasion, Sophie donned an all-black outfit, which included a trench coat and loafers. The 27-year-old wore her hair in braids and accessorized with a red baseball cap and turquoise bag. Meanwhile, Peregrine wore a black jacket, a brown scarf and jeans.

Later in the day, the two attended the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France, according to The Sun. During their outing, Peregrine supported Sophie as she helped reveal the Rugby World Cup trophy.

E! News has reached out to Sophie and Peregrine's reps for comment and has not heard back.