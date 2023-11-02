The Best Gifts That Only Look Expensive But Won’t Break the Bank

Balling on a budget this gift-giving season? These are the best affordable gifts for those with expensive taste.

By Camila Quimper Nov 02, 2023
Girlies we get it. Maybe we might have overdone it this year by spending too much on bags galore, but that doesn't mean you have to cheap out this year on everyone's gifts. Well... at least not make it seem obvious that you did. If you've been feeling the pressure and pinch of the gift-giving season, there's no need to fret. Because we have amazing news for you—affordable gifts that LOOK expensive but really aren't, actually exist besties. It may sound too good to be true but trust us when we tell you there are plenty of fantastic options out there that exude opulence without the hefty price tag.

From stylish homeware and timeless trinkets to carefully selected decor pieces, we scoured the internet for all the best gifts that scream elegancia but won't empty your wallet. So, what are you waiting for? Don't wait until the last minute (again) and watch your loved ones light up with joy when you gift them these affordable gifts, all while keeping your bank account intact.

Capri Blue Volcano Matte Jar Candle

Doesn't this matte black candle look so chic? It pairs perfectly with any aesthetic and smells like a tropical fruit that's oh-so-delicious. Opt for the XS candle if you're looking for the perfect under $20 gift for your loved one.

$16
Anthropologie

Rifle Paper Co. Fabric Journal

Leather-bound journals are known to be quite expensive, that's why we recommend reaching for a hard-cover fabric one. This Garden Party fabric journal not only looks glamorous, it's also well-made and features gold foil accents on every page.

$26
Rifle Paper Co.

Cheena Woody Ambered Topaz Glass Mushroom Lamp Candle

Is it a lamp? Is it a candle? It's technically both. This elegant Amber Topaz Glass Mushroom lamp candle emits a soft, moody light when lit and contains alluring notes of cardamom and lavender infused with cedarwood. You can get it for less than $35 right now on Anthropologie.

$32
Anthropologie
SUNNOW Vastto 11 Ounce Ribbed Glass Cup (Set of 4)

If your loved one is the hostess with the mostess, we recommend gifting them these ribbed glass cups. They're made of premium glass and look fancy enough for them to use when they throw cocktail parties. They'll never know you got these for less than $20!

$18.99
$17.99
Amazon

100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

If silk doesn't scream luxury, then we don't know what does. This pillowcase comes in 36 color options and is made from luxurious silk that won't cause skin creases and ensures their hair stays looking flawless when they wake up.

$44.99
Amazon

CELIYAHOME Coaster Set

Split up this pack of six coasters and gift them as stocking stuffers to each of your friends or loved ones. We can't get over how cute and colorful these are, and you can get them for less than $13 right now!

$13.97
$12.57
Etsy

Paddywax Wick Trimmer

While it may seem like a simple gift, the candle enthusiast in your life will appreciate this brass-colored wick trimmer. Not only does it look expensive, it also makes sure their luxury candles have an even and clean burn from now on.

$20
Paddywax

Slashome Ice Globes

Self-care is always important, even for those who have extremely expensive taste. Anyone will love to get these ice globes that are used for a cooling face massage which helps reduce puffiness in the face and eyes.

$19.99
$14.99
Amazon

Extraordinary Things to Cut Out and Collage Book

Artwork can quickly add up in cost, so why not consider gifting them this remarkable collage book instead? We think it's even better than something already made and encourages the art lover in your life to get creative.

$19.99
Anthropologie

Grecian Bust Pot

This Grecian-inspired bust looks just like a classy antique, but you can get it for the affordable price of $28. We love that it also acts as a planter which adds a touch of sophistication to their decor.

$28
Anthropologie

