Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Rare Insight Into Bond With Sibling Stevie

Eminem's kids are ready to lose themselves down memory lane.
In fact, the rapper's daughter Hailie Jade got a little sentimental while recounting her childhood with the family's youngest member Stevie Laine. (Hailie and Stevie's mom is Eminem's ex wife Kim Scott.)
"I was so happy to have a little sister," the 27-year-old shared during the Oct. 31 episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast, before joking, "Oh my god, am I going to get emotional? I'm old!"
Hailie went on to recall her excitement when Stevie, now 21, was born, explaining how she's always "loved babies" and immediately became possessive of her younger sibling.
"When you were born," Hailie told Stevie, "I was like, "A baby for me! It's mine!'"
Hailie praised Stevie for having a wide range of interests while being "unfazed by everything" about their unconventional family.
"You've lived like a thousand lives," she marveled at Stevie's childhood pursuits, which included horseback-riding and gymnastics. "You just try as many activities and then you'd be good at them all. And then I'd be like, 'That's annoying. Why are you so athletic?'"
And Stevie has only continued to expand their hobbies into adulthood. These days, Stevie can be found helping kindergarten children learn to read and volunteering at an animal shelter, a passion they picked up after growing up around dogs.
"When we were growing up, our papa had a Great Dane and we were obsessed," Hailie recalled to Stevie. "They're the sweetest dogs in the world but they're just so huge. I remember we fell in love with papa's dog, Timber, and then—when you got Duke—we were like, 'Where are we gonna put this horse because they're so big!'"
But eventually, Stevie found their own place and is now living with their partner of over two years, Declan Jace.
"He moved in with me last year, like December," Stevie shared, noting that their relationship is "going really well" especially since they were dating long-distance for a while.
Stevie added, "I feel like if you really have a connection with someone, it can work—especially if you make time for it to work."
Get to know more about Stevie and the rest of Eminem's family below: