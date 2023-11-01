Exclusive

Proof a Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Engagement Is Just Around the Corner

The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen gushed over her relationship with boyfriend Marcus Jordan and revealed if they plan to get married any time soon.

Watch: Larsa Pippen Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's romance is as hot as the Florida sun.

After dating for nearly a year, The Real Housewives of Miami star has recently been sporting a "promise ring" gifted by Michael Jordan's son. And though they aren't officially engaged—yet—the reality star revealed a wedding is definitely in their future.

"I think so, I liked being married," Larsa exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester on the Oct. 31 episode. "I like marriage, I feel like it's great, it's great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone. So, marriage to me is kind of important."

But would Scottie Pippen's ex ever walk down the aisle on a future season of RHOM?

"I don't know, I never thought about that," the Bravo star shared. "I'm not sure how our families would do with that, but I definitely would think about it."

Fans will get a front row seat to Larsa and Marcus' relationship when the 32-year-old makes his debut on season six of the series this month. And despite going through a very public divorce from her ex, the 49-year-old revealed she wasn't nervous to let the cameras in on her love life.

"No, because he's smart and he knows how to handle himself," she noted of Marcus. "He's been in the limelight his whole life, so I don't feel like he was really phased."

And when it comes down to it, Larsa and Marcus are each other's no. 1 fans. "We're best friends, I feel like we get along so well," she explained. "We're team us. We bring out the best in each other. We're in a great place and I wanted to show the world we're both happy and we're living our best lives."

While every is rosy in her love life, the same can't be said for her friendships on the explosive new season of RHOM.

"I feel like it's a great year for us," Larsa teased. "There's a lot of highs and a lot of lows. We had great trips, we had so many good times, but at the same time, there was a lot of drama."

The Real Housewives of Miami returns tonight, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season six.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Guerdy Abraira

Guerdy learns that life never goes as planned after she’s diagnosed with breast cancer and has to face the possibility of chemotherapy. As she leans on Russell and her friends for their support, Guerdy realizes some friendships are not as trustworthy and strong as she thought. 

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Lisa Hochstein

Lisa struggles to be the best parent she can while dealing with a tumultuous divorce with her soon-to-be ex-husband. While Lisa works to build a fresh start, complicating her efforts are innuendos from the ladies questioning how she’s handling it all.  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Julia Lemigova

Julia’s main goal is to live life to the fullest as her wife, Martina Navratilova, beat the odds after battling two cancers. She has a new outlook on life as she still manages the farm, returns to the runway and challenges herself to even learn opera, but will an ongoing rift with Marysol rain on her parade?  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Dr. Nicole Martin

Dr. Nicole is still in a whirlwind from her engagement and is looking to expand her family with Anthony. Although the group may have other ideas about her life plan, she’s in no rush to race down the aisle. Meanwhile, Nicole is still trying to nurture her bond with her dad after he shares some jaw-dropping news about his own family expansion. With the purchase of a new home and yacht to park out front, her family is growing in many ways.  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Marysol Patton

Marysol continues to bring the party and with her bestie Alexia by her side, they both get caught up in accusations and drama with Julia, Adriana and more. 

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Adriana de Moura

Adriana is in hopes of returning to her old self as she continues to make new music, date and try out therapy, but will stumbling upon some gossip surrounding Alexia and Todd’s financials hinder her pursuits?   

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Alexia Nepola

Alexia battles rumors that there’s “trouble in paradise” with her marriage to Todd while doing everything in her power to help Frankie grow more independent. However, when Todd springs the news that they must unexpectedly move, Alexia worries how this will change her family dynamic. 

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Larsa Pippen

There is a new romantic team in town – Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan! To the dismay of some in the group, these two lovebirds spend every moment they can together, but will family approval ultimately put a strain on the two?  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Kiki Barth

Kiki is still the friend that everyone finds comfort in turning to for a good laugh and an even better time.  

