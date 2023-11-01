Proof a Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Engagement Is Just Around the Corner

Watch : Larsa Pippen Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's romance is as hot as the Florida sun.

After dating for nearly a year, The Real Housewives of Miami star has recently been sporting a "promise ring" gifted by Michael Jordan's son. And though they aren't officially engaged—yet—the reality star revealed a wedding is definitely in their future.

"I think so, I liked being married," Larsa exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester on the Oct. 31 episode. "I like marriage, I feel like it's great, it's great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone. So, marriage to me is kind of important."

But would Scottie Pippen's ex ever walk down the aisle on a future season of RHOM?

"I don't know, I never thought about that," the Bravo star shared. "I'm not sure how our families would do with that, but I definitely would think about it."

Fans will get a front row seat to Larsa and Marcus' relationship when the 32-year-old makes his debut on season six of the series this month. And despite going through a very public divorce from her ex, the 49-year-old revealed she wasn't nervous to let the cameras in on her love life.