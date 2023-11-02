Why Alabama Barker Thinks Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Name Keeps With Family Tradition

Alabama Barker knows her family's baby names reign supreme.
Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter recently weighed in on the name the drummer and his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian picked for their baby boy. So, how does Alabama feel about getting a little brother named Rocky?
"It's a cool name," she told E! News during an exclusive interview this fall, before noting the moniker keeps with family tradition. "We all have very authentic, weird names."
While Alabama previously teased her dad when he first suggested calling the baby Rocky, it seems she has since come around. "I love Rocky, I do," she admitted. "Definitely like Rocky."
Her soon-to-arrive baby brother is joining a larger-than-life blended family. Travis shares the influencer and Landon Barker, 20, with ex Shanna Moakler and is also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. As for Kourtney, she welcomed kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick.
And Alabama, for one, can't wait for the Barker band to grow.
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," she told E! News. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
Over the summer, Travis hinted that the name Rocky Thirteen was at the top of his list, telling Alabama on an episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series, "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."
At the time, Alabama joked to her dad that it was a "bad" choice, laughing, "Even he knows it's bad." (She instead listed Audemars, Milan, Patek and Cloud as great baby names.)
But Rocky has a special meaning to Travis.
"Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies," the Blink-182 artist explained, also calling Rocky the "greatest boxing movie" ever. "And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."
And it seems Kourtney didn't Poosh back, as Travis confirmed that the name is official while speaking on the Oct. 30 episode of the One Life One Chance podcast.
He also noted that their son's due date is fast approaching. "It's either Halloween," he said, "or like the first week of November."
Before Kourtney gives birth, keep up with the couple's pregnancy journey in photos:
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows