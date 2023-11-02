Why Alabama Barker Thinks Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Name Keeps With Family Tradition

Watch : Travis Barker Reveals His Baby Son's Name

Alabama Barker knows her family's baby names reign supreme.

Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter recently weighed in on the name the drummer and his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian picked for their baby boy. So, how does Alabama feel about getting a little brother named Rocky?

"It's a cool name," she told E! News during an exclusive interview this fall, before noting the moniker keeps with family tradition. "We all have very authentic, weird names."

While Alabama previously teased her dad when he first suggested calling the baby Rocky, it seems she has since come around. "I love Rocky, I do," she admitted. "Definitely like Rocky."

Her soon-to-arrive baby brother is joining a larger-than-life blended family. Travis shares the influencer and Landon Barker, 20, with ex Shanna Moakler and is also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. As for Kourtney, she welcomed kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

And Alabama, for one, can't wait for the Barker band to grow.