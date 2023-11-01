Untangling the Complicated Timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship

Watch : Kyle Richards Reacts to Mauricio Umansky Romance Rumors

"It's hard to outrun rumors, but luckily, I'm in better shape than ever."

That is Kyle Richards' tagline for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' 13th season, which finds the OG cast member getting in a lot of cardio thanks to the ongoing speculation about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. Fans were shocked when it was revealed last summer that Kyle and Mauricio—once considered the golden couple of Bravo—were breaking up after 27 years of marriage.

But then the couple issued a joint statement addressing their separation and presented a united front through various vacations, only to both go on to fuel romance rumors with other people. It's complicated doesn't even begin to cover everything that has unfolded since July.

Kyle was a single mom to daughter Farrah, now 34, and had split from her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie when she met Mauricio in 1994 and "everything fell into place," she wrote in a 2010 essay published on BravoTV.com. "I was madly in love with him, and he loved both Farrah and me."