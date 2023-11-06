Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Strips Down to $5,600 Crystal Panties at BravoCon Red Carpet

Watch : BravoCon 2023 Is Switching Cities: All the Details

Paige DeSorbo still has the summer spirit.

Case in point: The Summer House star ditched her pants at BravoCon 2023, stepping out to the Nov. 4 event at Las Vegas' Caesars Forum in a pair of pink crystal panties from Miu Miu. (See all the red carpet looks here.)

She paired her revealing bottoms—which retails for a whopping $5,600 on the Italian luxury brand's website—with a white blouse from the brand. Coordinating with boyfriend Craig Conover's cream-colored suit, Paige completed her look with white platform shoes and hair clips with baring the fashion label's name.

"You know I had to show up in no pants," she quipped to E! News' Francesca Amiker on the red carpet. "It's Vegas!"

While Paige did wear wedding white, don't expect her to be heading down the aisle anytime soon. As she jokingly explained, she was all for having an impromptu Vegas wedding, but Craig "chickened out" last minute.

"He said, 'Paige, come on. You know we would regret not having a big wedding and having all of our friends there,'" the reality star recalled the Southern Charm-er telling her. "So, it's on him."