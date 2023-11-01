Fourth Wing TV Show Is Taking Flight Based on The Empyrean Book Series

Watch : It Ends With Us Author Reacts to Film Backlash

"A dragon without its rider is a tragedy, a rider without its dragon is dead."

If these words have been playing on repeat in your head ever since reading Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing, you have two reasons to celebrate. Not only is the Nov. 7 release date for sequel Iron Flame only days away, but a TV adaptation is also officially in the works.

Amazon MGM Studios is partnering with Michael B. Jordan's production company Outlier Society to bring the BookTok phenomenon to life, per Deadline. In fact, not only are they signed on for both Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, but they've also acquired the rights for the remaining three books planned for the five-part series.

The outlet also reports that Rebecca will serve as an executive producer on the television adaptation, as will Entangled Publishing's Liz Pelletier.

Fourth Wing follows Violet Sorrengail at the fictional world of Navarre's Basgiath War College as she leaves the scholarly Scribe Quadrant for the "graduate or die" Rider Quadrant, where students compete to the death to become first dragon riders and eventually soldiers. Amid a burgeoning love triangle with childhood friend Dain and the dangerously appealing Xaden, Violet must bond with a dragon before the end of the year—or else.